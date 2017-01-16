San Antonio Boerne Air Conditioning Repair 24 Hour Emergency Service Launched

San Antonio company Tex-Perts Cooling & Heating contactable on 210-599-1200 launched a 24 hour emergency air conditioner repair service. The company provides air conditioning installation, maintenance and emergency repair services, and provides full guarantees and refund policies.

(firmenpresse) - Tex-Perts Cooling & Heating, a San Antonio air conditioning and heating company, launched a variety of air conditioning repair, installation and maintenance services including 24 hour emergency air conditioner repair.



More information is available at [http://texpertsac.com](http://texpertsac.com/).



Air conditioning and other forms of artificial temperature regulation are essential in hot climates such as that of most of the Southern US. For this reason, many home and business owners look for reliable air conditioning solutions, in an effort to regulate the temperature in their houses and offices.



However, as with all electronic devices, air conditioners need regular maintenance and occasional emergency repair interventions. In such situations, it is essential to work with licensed and certified professionals to ensure that the air conditioner is properly take care of, and that all technical interventions are effectively undertaken. Amateur air conditioner installation might result in faulty functioning and can cause additional time and financial costs.



Tex-Perts Cooling & Heating launched a variety of professional air conditioning repair and maintenance services, including installation, replacement, and emergency repair services.



The company provides air conditioning support for a variety of brands, including Trane, Lennox, Carrier, Goodman, York, Honeywell and more.



Tex-Perts Cooling & Heating offers extensive air conditioning repair services, including same-day and emergency repair. For all technical interventions, full refunds are provided for immediate post-repair failure. All repair works come with a seasonal guarantee, including free repair for same-season failure.



The San Antonio company also offers complete AC replacement services. For most models, it is advisable that the air conditioner is replaced every ten years. Tex-Perts Cooling & Heating offers full AC replacement, and all new air conditioners come with a full refund policy for unsatisfied customers.





Finally, the San Antonio air conditioning company provides complete air conditioning emergency repair services, AC air duct cleaning, coil cleaning, faulty wiring repair, and other services.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting [http://texpertsac.com](http://texpertsac.com/).





