       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


San Antonio Boerne Air Conditioning Repair 24 Hour Emergency Service Launched

San Antonio company Tex-Perts Cooling & Heating contactable on 210-599-1200 launched a 24 hour emergency air conditioner repair service. The company provides air conditioning installation, maintenance and emergency repair services, and provides full guarantees and refund policies.

ID: 517792
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Tex-Perts Cooling & Heating, a San Antonio air conditioning and heating company, launched a variety of air conditioning repair, installation and maintenance services including 24 hour emergency air conditioner repair.

More information is available at [http://texpertsac.com](http://texpertsac.com/).

Air conditioning and other forms of artificial temperature regulation are essential in hot climates such as that of most of the Southern US. For this reason, many home and business owners look for reliable air conditioning solutions, in an effort to regulate the temperature in their houses and offices.

However, as with all electronic devices, air conditioners need regular maintenance and occasional emergency repair interventions. In such situations, it is essential to work with licensed and certified professionals to ensure that the air conditioner is properly take care of, and that all technical interventions are effectively undertaken. Amateur air conditioner installation might result in faulty functioning and can cause additional time and financial costs.

Tex-Perts Cooling & Heating launched a variety of professional air conditioning repair and maintenance services, including installation, replacement, and emergency repair services.

The company provides air conditioning support for a variety of brands, including Trane, Lennox, Carrier, Goodman, York, Honeywell and more.

Tex-Perts Cooling & Heating offers extensive air conditioning repair services, including same-day and emergency repair. For all technical interventions, full refunds are provided for immediate post-repair failure. All repair works come with a seasonal guarantee, including free repair for same-season failure.

The San Antonio company also offers complete AC replacement services. For most models, it is advisable that the air conditioner is replaced every ten years. Tex-Perts Cooling & Heating offers full AC replacement, and all new air conditioners come with a full refund policy for unsatisfied customers.



Finally, the San Antonio air conditioning company provides complete air conditioning emergency repair services, AC air duct cleaning, coil cleaning, faulty wiring repair, and other services.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting [http://texpertsac.com](http://texpertsac.com/).



More information:
http://www.texpertsac.com/



Keywords (optional):

emergency, provides, repair, company, installation, conditioning, maintenance, full, policies, refund,



Company information / Profile:

Tex-Perts Cooling & Heating
http://www.texpertsac.com/

PressRelease by

Requests:

Tex-Perts Cooling & Heating
http://www.texpertsac.com/
+1-210-599-1200
6345 Walzem Rd
San Antonio
United States



published by: alekspressdev
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/16/2017 - 18:00
Language: English
News-ID 517792
Character count: 2698
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Tex-Perts Cooling & Heating
Ansprechpartner: Shane Petty Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: San Antonio
Telefon: +1-210-599-1200

Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 16/01/2017

Number of hits: 16

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.528
Registriert Heute: 13
Registriert Gestern: 12
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 269


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z