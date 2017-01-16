Eagle Energy Inc. Confirms January 2017 Dividend

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- Eagle Energy Inc. (TSX: EGL) ("Eagle") confirms its January 2017 dividend. The cash dividend to be paid on February 23, 2017, in respect of the period from January 1, 2017 to January 31, 2017, for shareholders of record on January 31, 2017 will be $0.005 per common share of Eagle. The ex-dividend date is January 27, 2017. Eagle's dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Eagle

Eagle is an oil and gas energy corporation created to provide investors with a sustainable business while delivering stable growth in production and overall growth through accretive acquisitions. Eagle's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "EGL".

All material information about Eagle may be found on its website at or under Eagle's issuer profile at .

Contacts:

Kelly Tomyn

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 531-1574





Richard W. Clark

Chief Executive Officer

(403) 531-1575





Eagle Energy Inc.

Suite 2710, 500-4th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 2V6

(403) 531-1575

(855) 531-1575 (toll free)





