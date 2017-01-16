Media Advisory: Government of Canada to announce support for community infrastructure in Calgary

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- As part of the Government of Canada's celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Confederation, members of the media are invited to attend an important event with the Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Calgary Centre, and Darshan Kang, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada. His Worship, Naheed Nenshi, Mayor of Calgary, will be in attendance to provide remarks on behalf of the Calgary region.
