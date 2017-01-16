Granite Oil Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend for January, 2017

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- GRANITE OIL CORP. ("Granite") (TSX: GXO)(OTCQX: GXOCF) is pleased to announce that a dividend of $0.035 per common share will be paid in cash on February 15, 2017 to shareholders of record on January 31, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of January 27, 2017. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

