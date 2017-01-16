Media Advisory: CMHC to Announce the Results of its Review of Homeowner Mortgage Loan Insurance Premiums
(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- CMHC will announce the results of its regular review of homeowner mortgage loan insurance premiums on Tuesday, January 17 at 8:30 am (EST).
Details will be available in a news release published to CMHC's newsroom at the time of the announcement: .
For more information, visit our website at or follow us on , , and .
Contacts: Karine LeBlanc CMHC Media Relations (613) 740-5413
