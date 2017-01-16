(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ITALEAF: fully subscribed the share capital increase of TerniEnergia approved
on December 30, 2016
· Opened and simultaneously concluded the placement of n. 3 million of
TerniEnergia shares (6.8% of the current share capital)
· Transaction value of Euro 2.19 million, corresponding to a price of
placement of the shares of new emission of Euro 0.73 p.s.
· The Capital Increase will be used to support the internationalization of
the Group and the Development of the digital energy business, particularly the
growing market of the smart and micro grids
The Board of Directors of TerniEnergia - the first italian smart energy company
active in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency, waste and energy
management, listed on the Star segment of the Italian Stock Exchange and part of
Italeaf Group - has resolved today the opening and the simultaneous closing of
the Offer Period, with the full placement of the TerniEnergia ordinary shares
arising from the capital increase, in one or more tranches, by paid
subscription, in divisible form, with the exclusion of option rights pursuant to
art. 2441, paragraph 4, second part, of the Italian Civil Code, approved by the
shareholders' meeting on December 30, 2016 (the ''Capital Increase").
The newly issued shares was offered for subscription as part of a private
placement, without publication of the prospectus for the public offering and
listing of the new shares by virtue of the exemptions provided by art. 34 - ter,
paragraph 1, letter b) and art. 57, paragraph 1, letter a) of the Issuer
Regulations.
The placement of a a maximum of up to 3,000,000 shares, corresponding to 6.80%
of the current share capital, took place through a bookbuilding procedure and
has been restricted to qualified investors in Italy and institutional investors
abroad, excluding the United States of America, Australia, Japan and Canada (the
"Institutional Offering"). The Institutional Offering did not result in a
solicitation to investment.
The share capital increase was fully subscribed for a value of Euro 2.19
million.
The Board of Directors also determined the placement price of the new shares,
equal to Euro 0.73 per share (the "Placing Price").
The Placing Price was determined in accordance with the criteria defined by the
Shareholders' Meeting and disclosed to the market on December 30, 2016. The
Placing Price was also determined through the mechanisms of the so-called
bookbuilding activities, taking particularly into account the quantity and
quality of the demand expressed by 3 investors who has joined the Institutional
Offering, as well as the current trend of domestic and international markets.
The transaction will be settled by the delivery of shares and payment of the
consideration by January 27, 2017. Following the full subscription of the newly
issued shares, the post-increase share capital will be Euro 59,197,230, divided
into no. 47,089,550 ordinary shares. The relative change in the share capital
will be announced through a press release.
Following the private placement, the participation of the Chairman and CEO of
the Company, Stefano Neri, which indirectly holds a controlling interest of the
Company pursuant to art. 93 of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, was reduced from
45.33% to 42.45% of the share capital.
The transaction, also as a result of the recent acquisition of the companies
Softeco Sismat and Selesoft Consulting and the presentation of the industrial
plan "Plug in the smart energy company", is aimed at:
* put the companies in the best capital and financial conditions for
increasing and consolidating its position in the Smart and Micro Grids
emerging market, combining its track record in the installation of plants
for the production of renewable energy with digital business;
* integrate into its strategic business, the activities required to implement
the digital transformation strategy, with particular reference to the
development of solutions for the management of electrical grids (both
transmission both distribution) and of "smart" and "connected" systems,
adhering to the model of the Internet of Things (IoT);
* increasing the visibility of the share on the capital market, allowing the
entry of qualified and supportive investors or industrial partners, also in
order to improve and consolidate the company's strategy of innovation and
internationalization to meet the new demands of the energy global market.
The private placement was coordinated and directed by EnVent Capital Markets
Ltd, acting as Global Coordinator and Bookrunner; Issuer's financial advisor was
SRI Capital Advisers Ltd, a company specialized in Financial Advisory,
Fundraising and Deal arrangements that involved a group of institutional
investors of its own network. SRI Capital Advisers, part of the International
SRI Group headed by the chairman Mr. Giulio Gallazzi, will be the TerniEnergia
partner for the development and implementation of the Business Plan "Plug in the
smart energy company".
This document may not be distributed directly or indirectly in the United States
of America, Australia, Canada and Japan. This document (and the information
contained herein) neither contains nor amounts to a sale offer or a purchase
offer for financial instruments in the United States of America, Australia,
Canada or Japan or in other jurisdictions where such an offer may be unlawful.
The financial instruments in question are not and shall not be registered
pursuant to the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")
and they may not be offered or sold in the United States of America or to U.S.
persons, save where they are registered pursuant to the Securities Act or on the
basis of the applicable exemptions under the Securities Act. Such financial
instruments shall not be object of any public offer in the Unites States of
America.
For more information, please refer to the illustrative report prepared in
accordance with art. 125-ter of Legislative Decree 58/1998, made available to
the public on December 9, 2016, at the registered office, at the authorized
storage mechanism 1Info (www.1info.it), as well as on the website of the
company, www.ternienergia.com / Investor Relations section.
TERNIENERGIA (TER.MI), established in September 2005, and part of Italeaf Group,
is the first Italian smart energy company, committed to bring worldwide
integrated and sustainable energy solutions. Organized into four business lines
(Technical services, Energy management, Energy efficiency and Cleantech), with
about 500 employees and a geographic presence in almost the continents, with
operational and sales offices, TerniEnergia develops solutions, innovative
products and services based on digital and industrial technologies for the
energy sector.
TerniEnergia, also through its subsidiaries, shall pursue the objectives of
increasing energy production from renewable sources, energy efficiency and
emissions reduction, as laid down by European environmental policy, and
participates actively in the distributed power generation revolution and energy
smart grids.
TerniEnergia is the ideal partner for large utilities, distributors and grid
operators, power producers, public authorities, industrial customers and
investors who intends to carry out large projects for the production of
renewable energy plants and modern systems with high energy efficiency,
solutions for the management and maintenance of the infrastructure and the
electrical systems. TerniEnergia, through a complete technological and
commercial offer, develops and provides technologies, turn-key services and
solutions for energy consumers in the public and private sectors. The company is
listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange.
