Italeaf: fully subscribed the share capital increase of TerniEnergia approved on December 30, 2016

The Board of Directors of TerniEnergia - the first italian smart energy company

active in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency, waste and energy

management, listed on the Star segment of the Italian Stock Exchange and part of

Italeaf Group - has resolved today the opening and the simultaneous closing of

the Offer Period, with the full placement of the TerniEnergia ordinary shares

arising from the capital increase, in one or more tranches, by paid

subscription, in divisible form, with the exclusion of option rights pursuant to

art. 2441, paragraph 4, second part, of the Italian Civil Code, approved by the

shareholders' meeting on December 30, 2016 (the ''Capital Increase").

The newly issued shares was offered for subscription as part of a private

placement, without publication of the prospectus for the public offering and

listing of the new shares by virtue of the exemptions provided by art. 34 - ter,

paragraph 1, letter b) and art. 57, paragraph 1, letter a) of the Issuer

Regulations.

The placement of a a maximum of up to 3,000,000 shares, corresponding to 6.80%

of the current share capital, took place through a bookbuilding procedure and

has been restricted to qualified investors in Italy and institutional investors



abroad, excluding the United States of America, Australia, Japan and Canada (the

"Institutional Offering"). The Institutional Offering did not result in a

solicitation to investment.

The share capital increase was fully subscribed for a value of Euro 2.19

million.

The Board of Directors also determined the placement price of the new shares,

equal to Euro 0.73 per share (the "Placing Price").

The Placing Price was determined in accordance with the criteria defined by the

Shareholders' Meeting and disclosed to the market on December 30, 2016. The

Placing Price was also determined through the mechanisms of the so-called

bookbuilding activities, taking particularly into account the quantity and

quality of the demand expressed by 3 investors who has joined the Institutional

Offering, as well as the current trend of domestic and international markets.

The transaction will be settled by the delivery of shares and payment of the

consideration by January 27, 2017. Following the full subscription of the newly

issued shares, the post-increase share capital will be Euro 59,197,230, divided

into no. 47,089,550 ordinary shares. The relative change in the share capital

will be announced through a press release.

Following the private placement, the participation of the Chairman and CEO of

the Company, Stefano Neri, which indirectly holds a controlling interest of the

Company pursuant to art. 93 of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, was reduced from

45.33% to 42.45% of the share capital.

The transaction, also as a result of the recent acquisition of the companies

Softeco Sismat and Selesoft Consulting and the presentation of the industrial

plan "Plug in the smart energy company", is aimed at:

* put the companies in the best capital and financial conditions for

increasing and consolidating its position in the Smart and Micro Grids

emerging market, combining its track record in the installation of plants

for the production of renewable energy with digital business;

* integrate into its strategic business, the activities required to implement

the digital transformation strategy, with particular reference to the

development of solutions for the management of electrical grids (both

transmission both distribution) and of "smart" and "connected" systems,

adhering to the model of the Internet of Things (IoT);

* increasing the visibility of the share on the capital market, allowing the

entry of qualified and supportive investors or industrial partners, also in

order to improve and consolidate the company's strategy of innovation and

internationalization to meet the new demands of the energy global market.

The private placement was coordinated and directed by EnVent Capital Markets

Ltd, acting as Global Coordinator and Bookrunner; Issuer's financial advisor was

SRI Capital Advisers Ltd, a company specialized in Financial Advisory,

Fundraising and Deal arrangements that involved a group of institutional

investors of its own network. SRI Capital Advisers, part of the International

SRI Group headed by the chairman Mr. Giulio Gallazzi, will be the TerniEnergia

partner for the development and implementation of the Business Plan "Plug in the

smart energy company".



This document may not be distributed directly or indirectly in the United States

of America, Australia, Canada and Japan. This document (and the information

contained herein) neither contains nor amounts to a sale offer or a purchase

offer for financial instruments in the United States of America, Australia,

Canada or Japan or in other jurisdictions where such an offer may be unlawful.

The financial instruments in question are not and shall not be registered

pursuant to the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")

and they may not be offered or sold in the United States of America or to U.S.

persons, save where they are registered pursuant to the Securities Act or on the

basis of the applicable exemptions under the Securities Act. Such financial

instruments shall not be object of any public offer in the Unites States of

America.



For more information, please refer to the illustrative report prepared in

accordance with art. 125-ter of Legislative Decree 58/1998, made available to

the public on December 9, 2016, at the registered office, at the authorized

storage mechanism 1Info (www.1info.it), as well as on the website of the

company, www.ternienergia.com / Investor Relations section.





TERNIENERGIA (TER.MI), established in September 2005, and part of Italeaf Group,

is the first Italian smart energy company, committed to bring worldwide

integrated and sustainable energy solutions. Organized into four business lines

(Technical services, Energy management, Energy efficiency and Cleantech), with

about 500 employees and a geographic presence in almost the continents, with

operational and sales offices, TerniEnergia develops solutions, innovative

products and services based on digital and industrial technologies for the

energy sector.

TerniEnergia, also through its subsidiaries, shall pursue the objectives of

increasing energy production from renewable sources, energy efficiency and

emissions reduction, as laid down by European environmental policy, and

participates actively in the distributed power generation revolution and energy

smart grids.

TerniEnergia is the ideal partner for large utilities, distributors and grid

operators, power producers, public authorities, industrial customers and

investors who intends to carry out large projects for the production of

renewable energy plants and modern systems with high energy efficiency,

solutions for the management and maintenance of the infrastructure and the

electrical systems. TerniEnergia, through a complete technological and

commercial offer, develops and provides technologies, turn-key services and

solutions for energy consumers in the public and private sectors. The company is

listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange.









Italeaf SpA, established in December 2010, is a holding company and a business

accelerator for companies and startups in the areas of innovation and cleantech.

Italeaf operates as a company builder, promoting the creation and development of

industrial startups in the fields of cleantech, smart energy and technological

innovation. Italeaf has headquarters and plants in Italy at Nera Montoro

(Narni), Terni, Milano and Lecce; has international offices in London and Hong

Kong and a research and development centre in the Hong Kong Science and

Technology Park.

The company controls TerniEnergia, listed on the STAR segment of the Italian

Stock Exchange and active in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency

and waste management, and Skyrobotic, in the business development and

manufacture of civil and commercial drones in mini and micro classes for the

professional market, Numanova, operating in the field of innovative metallurgy

and additive manufacturing and Italeaf RE, a real estate company.





