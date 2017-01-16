(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Butagaz becomes the first gas distributor in France to market butane and propane
containing
bio-isobutene, in an exclusive partnership
with Global Bioenergies
First batches of bio-isobutene to be incorporated in 2017
Commercial partnership covering France
Contribution to meeting France's greenhouse gas emission targets
Levallois-Perret and Evry, 16 January 2017 - Butagaz, a leading French brand
distributing gas in bottles and tanks, continues its innovation drive to
contribute to meeting France's greenhouse gas emissions reduction target. The
partnership with Global Bioenergies aims at incorporating batches of bio-
isobutene produced at Global Bioenergies' demo plant as early as 2017 and then
by the first commercial bio-isobutene plant once built in France.
Butane and propane are extracted from natural gas or produced from oil refining.
They are distributed in either bottles or tanks and are among the cleanest forms
of fossil fuel. Butagaz's goal is to further reduce the carbon footprint of
these value chains.
Historically, isobutene is a hydrocarbon derived from oil with physico-chemical
characteristics very close to those of butane and propane. Global Bioenergies is
developing a process to convert by-products of the sugar industry into isobutene
- then known as "bio-isobutene" because of its plant-based origin. Bio-isobutene
is suitable for use in the butane and propane streams.
Butagaz and Global Bioenergies today announce the signing of an exclusive
partnership for France to incorporate bio-isobutene into butane and propane.
Butagaz will contribute financially to Global Bioenergies' industrial
development, in return for reserved batches of isobutene: starting in 2017,
Global Bioenergies' demo plant will produce several batches for delivery to
Butagaz. In the longer term, Butagaz has the potential to purchase thousands of
tonnes of bio-isobutene when the first commercial plant comes on stream. Part of
this "made-in-France" bio-isobutene could then be incorporated into Butagaz's
bottles or tanks of butane and propane.
From 2017, Global Bioenergies and Butagaz will conduct a joint technical and
economic study to examine the large-scale incorporation of renewable components
for the butane and propane sectors.
A few weeks after the firm bid to acquire Gaz Européen, the natural gas supplier
for business clients, the Butagaz Group continues to innovate in its strategy of
diversifying its energy business to offer the best possible service to its
customers. "At Butagaz, we are doubly proud of this partnership. First, it
demonstrates that a long-established brand in energy comfort in France knows how
to innovate and to invest in cutting-edge technologies to reduce CO(2 )emissions
throughout the gas life cycle, from production through to sale. Second, we are
delighted that Butagaz is the first gas supplier in France wishing to offer
butane and propane containing bio-isobutene to millions of households throughout
the country, including in the 27,000 french localities not connected to the
natural gas network. This step is part of our long-term vision to play an
effective and efficient role in energy transition", said Emmanuel Trivin,
Chairman of Butagaz.
"We are continuing to diversify the potential applications of bio-isobutene. We
are also progressing in building up the commercial eco-system of IBN-One, the
future first full-scale plant. Our partnership with Butagaz, a leading energy
supplier, will enable us to have an impact on the daily lives of many French
people, helping them to reduce their carbon footprint even further", said Marc
Delcourt, CEO of Global Bioenergies.
About Butagaz
Butagaz is an energy supplier whose aim is to ensure the daily comfort of its
customers. A subsidiary of the Irish DCC Group, it is one of the leading
distributors in the French propane and butane markets. It offers economical,
sustainable and versatile solutions thereby gaining the trust of its customers
and innovates to diversify its activities in the energy business. In 2016, more
than 95% of its customers said they were satisfied with the solutions and
services supplied by Butagaz for their comfort[1].
Attesting to its awareness of societal changes, Butagaz also introduced a start-
up accelerator programme, Zagatub, to support business initiatives in the area
of home comfort and facilitate young entrepreneurs to take their innovations to
the next level.
Follow us on Twitter: (at)BUTAGAZ
About DCC plc
DCC plc is an international sales, marketing, distribution and business support
services group headquartered in Dublin with operations in Britain, Continental
Europe and Ireland. DCC has four divisions - DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, DCC
Technology and DCC Environmental. In its prior financial year, DCC generated
revenue of £10.6 billion and operating profit of £300 million. It employs
approximately 10,500 people in 15 countries. DCC's shares are listed on the
London Stock Exchange and are included in the FTSE All-Share Index and the FTSE
100 Index.
About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES
Global Bioenergies is one of the few companies worldwide, and the only one in
Europe, that is developing a process to convert renewable resources into
hydrocarbons through fermentation. The Company initially focused its efforts on
the production of isobutene, one of the most important petrochemical building
blocks that can be converted into fuels, plastics, organic glass and elastomers.
Global Bioenergies continues to improve the performance of its process, operates
an industrial pilot, has started operations at its demo plant in Germany, and is
preparing its first full-scale plant through a joint venture with Cristal Union,
named IBN-One. The company also replicated its achievement to propylene and
butadiene, two members of the gaseous olefins family, key molecules at the heart
of petrochemical industry. Global Bioenergies is listed on Alternext, Euronext
Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE). Should you like to be kept informed, subscribe to
our news feed on www.global-bioenergies.com. Follow us on Twitter:
(at)GlobalBioenergi
Contacts
BUTAGAZ
Timothée Lenoir
+33 (0)6 46 67 62 93
timothee.lenoir(at)elanedelman.com
GLOBAL BIOENERGIES
Bernard CHAUD
Director of Industrial Strategy
+33 (0)1 64 98 20 65
bernard.chaud(at)global-bioenergies.com
