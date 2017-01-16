PwC: CEO confidence rises despite new risks and uncertainty

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





* Confidence in company growth rises

* Fifty two per cent of CEOs plan to increase number of jobs

* Concerns about over regulation and lack of key skills at record levels

* CEOs feel globalisation has done little to solve income inequality



DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While CEOs around the

world feel they have plenty to worry about in the year ahead, their confidence

in their own growth prospects and their outlook for the global economy are back

on the rise.



Graphics accompanying this announcement are available at



http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77eaac3e-f05b-4fc2-b82a-

ee926f9078e1



http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f27a6ebc-f247-494a-bb07-

e4507f11b772



In PwC's 20(th) annual survey of CEOs worldwide, 38% (2016: 35%) are very

confident about their company's growth prospects in the next 12 months while

29(%) (2016:27%) believe global economic growth will pick up in 2017.



The findings released today at the World Economic Forum in Davos show that while

business leaders are more positive in their outlook, their levels of concern

about economic uncertainty (82%), over-regulation (80%), availability of key

skills (77%) remain very high. Also worries about protectionism are growing,

with 59% of CEO concerned about protectionism, increasing to 64% for CEOs in the

United States and Mexico.



While positive on the benefits of globalisation in building the free movement of

capital, goods, and people, CEOs question whether globalisation has done

anything to close the gap between rich and poor or mitigated the issue of

climate change. This is in contrast to the first PwC CEO survey in 1998 when

CEOs were positive about the drivers of globalisation.



Bob Moritz, Global Chairman, PwC, comments:



"Despite a tumultuous 2016, CEO confidence is moving back up - albeit slowly and



still a long way from the levels we saw back in 2007. But there are signs of

optimism right across the globe, including in the UK and US, where despite

predictions of a Trump slump and a Brexit exit, CEOs confidence in their

company's growth are up from 2016. And that mood is reflected elsewhere, with

more CEOs across the world targeting the US and UK for investment than a year

ago.



"While CEOs are more confident in the opportunity for growth, this year they

told us these three concerns that were top of mind: a people and technology

strategy that creates a workforce fit for the digital age; preserving trust in

their businesses in a world of increasingly virtual interactions; and making

globalisation work for everyone by engaging ever more with society and

collaborating to find solutions. All topics that will be high up the Davos

agenda."



Confidence in revenue growth climbs

In sharp contrast to 2016, CEO's confidence in their own one year revenue growth

is on the rise in nearly every major country across the world.with India (71%),

Brazil, where confidence levels have more than doubled (57%), Australia (43%)

and the UK (41%) topping the table. Confidence also rose by 11 points in China

to 35%, 6 points in the US to 39% and 3 points in Germany to 31%. In Switzerland

confidence levels have more than doubled to 34%.



Bucking the confidence trend are Mexico and Japan where confidence levels have

dropped, markedly so in Japan where confidence has plunged from 28% in 2016 to

14% today.



When asked what drives growth, organic expansion tops the agenda for over three

quarters of CEOs (79%) in the coming year, while 41% are planning new merger and

acquisition activity in 2017 and nearly a quarter (23%) of all CEOs intend to

strengthen their innovation capabilities to capitalise on new opportunities.



Where CEOs will look for growth

PwC's first global CEO survey showed emerging markets - including China and

India - as a sure bet for success. But the changeability of markets, exacerbated

by currency volatility, has caused CEOs to turn to a greater mix of countries.

This year's survey shows the US, Germany and the UK have become bigger

priorities, while enthusiasm for investing in Brazil, India, Russia and

Argentina has lessened from three years ago.



The top five most important countries for growth identified are the US (1),

China (2), Germany (3), the UK (4) and Japan (5) with the UK rising in

popularity as a growth destination with CEOs from the US (+4%), China (+11%),

Germany (+8%) and Switzerland (+25%).



Shanghai, New York, London, and Beijing were also identified as the top four

cities most important to an organization's overall growth prospects over the

next 12 months.



Globalisation

58% of business leaders think it's become harder to balance globalisation with

rising trends in protectionism. The concerns contrast with their views in the

first PwC CEO survey which reported 'the typical global corporation has as much

freedom of trade as it needs'.



For the past 20 years CEOs have been largely positive about the contribution of

globalisation to the free movement of capital, goods, and people. However, this

year's survey respondents are sceptical that it has mitigated climate change or

helped close the gap between rich and poor. This is similar to the public's view

on these issues in a separate consumer poll commissioned by PwC of over 5000

people in 22 countries.



Only 38% of the public believed globalisation has had a largely positive impact

on improving the movement of capital, people, goods and information, compared

with 60% of CEOs. Almost two thirds (64%) of the public believe globalisation

has helped create full and meaningful employment, contrasting with over three

quarters of CEOs (76%). The public are also less convinced than business leaders

that globalisation has created, to a large extent, a skilled and educated

workforce (29% of the public vs 37% of CEOs).



"Public discontent has the potential to erode trust which is needed for long

term sustainable performance. The real challenge here though, isn't just one of

how CEOs navigate, it's about the need for CEOs to have a deeper, two-way

relationship with stakeholders, customers, employees, and the public.

Understanding the root cause of the potential discontent or perception is a

critical first step towards communicating the benefits of business for society.

There's a lot at stake if we do not achieve inclusive global growth," comments

Bob Moritz.



Technology and Trust

CEOs tell us that technology is now inseparable from business' reputation,

skills and recruitment, competition and growth. Almost a quarter believe

technology will completely reshape competition in their industry over the next

five years (23%).



In an increasingly digital-driven world, technology has created a new dynamic

between business and customers bringing huge benefits for both. However on the

flip side 69% of CEOs say it is harder to gain and keep people's trust in this

environment and 87% believe risks from use of social media could have a negative

impact on the level of trust in their industry. 91% of CEOs also agree data

privacy and ethics issues could impact people's trust in their organisations in

the next five years.



Twenty years ago, trust wasn't high on the business radar for CEOs. 15 years ago

only 12% of CEOs thought public trust in companies had greatly declined. This

year, 58% worry that a lack of trust in business will harm their company's

growth, up from 37% in 2013.



After several high-profile technology and security issues for big companies,

CEOs unsurprisingly identify cyber security, data privacy breaches and IT

disruptions as the top three technology threats to stakeholder trust.



"CEOs expect it to become harder to sustain trust in the digital era. But

competitive advantage will go to those with the greatest capacity to turn

technology into their strength when coupled with the ability to connect with

their stakeholders in an on-going relationship grounded in trust," added Bob

Moritz.



Skills and jobs

Concern about skills has more than doubled in 20 years (from 31% concerned in

1998 to 77% in 2017) and human capital is a top three business priority, with

diversity and inclusiveness and workforce mobility amongst the strategies being

used to address future skills needs. Skills availability is a concern for over

three quarters (77%) of business leaders, and is highest for CEOs in Africa

(80%), and Asia Pacific (82%).



Over half of CEOs (52% vs 48% 2016) expect to increase headcount over next 12

months. The UK (63%), China (60%), India (67%) and Canada (64%) are amongst

those with the most ambitious hiring plans. Looking by industry it is CEOs in

the Asset Management (64%), Healthcare (64%) and Technology (59%) that have the

most ambitious hiring plans, with CEOs in the Government and public sector (32%)

having the least.



While only 16% of business leaders surveyed expect to reduce their overall

employee base, CEOs say that 80% of those affected jobs will be impacted in some

way by the use of technology or automation. Business leaders in Canada (100%),

US (95%), Germany (93%), Australia (92%), and Brazil (91%) see technology having

the greatest impact.



Over half of business leaders interviewed (52%) are already exploring the

benefits of how humans and machines can work together, and two out five (39%)

are considering the impact of artificial intelligence on future skills needs.



With the speed of technological change a concern for 70% of CEOs, it's no

surprise that skills in creativity and innovation, leadership and emotional

intelligence are identified as the most valuable skills, that CEOs are finding

it difficult to recruit. Digital and STEM skills are a recruitment issue for

over half of business leaders.



Bob Moritz, Global Chairman, PwC concludes:



"CEO's are concerned that key skill shortages will impair their company's growth

potential, relevance and sustainability. And it's soft skills that they value

the most. Innovation and relationship skills can't be coded. So to drive the

change CEOs need - thinking carefully and actioning accordingly - a balance

between technology and irreplaceable skills in their people is key. Managing

expectations with stakeholders will help enable the needed trust to survive and

thrive. Bottom line - prioritizing the human element in a more virtual world

will be a pre-requisite for future success."



Notes to editors:



1. This survey was carried out between September and December 2016. 1379 CEOs

responded from 79 countries, to online, postal, face to face and phone

interviews. 57% worked in privately owned companies, 43% in publicly listed

companies. 36% worked at companies with revenues over $1bn PA; 38% between

$101-$999bn PA; and 21% with revenues of less than $100m.

2. Growth confidence: The highest levels of confidence in 12 month growth for

companies was recorded in 2007 - 52% of CEOs said they were very confidence

of growth in the next 12 months. The lowest was in 2009 (21%). The highest

levels of three year confidence previously recorded was 51% of CEOs (very

confident) in 2011, similar to this year's survey. 2014 recorded the highest

ever levels of CEO confidence in global economic growth improving (44%).

3. The public survey took place in December in 22 countries - USA, Canada, UK,

France, Germany, Netherlands, China & Hong Kong, Italy, Spain, Russia,

Australia, Japan, India, Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Sweden, Switzerland,

South Africa, Singapore, and United Arab Emirates.

4. List of country/regional CEO saying they are very confident of 12 month

growth.



+--------------------------------------------------+

| Very confident of short-term revenue growth |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| India | 71 % | 64 % | 62 % | 49 % |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Brazil | 57 % | 24 % | 30 % | 42 % |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Romania | 52 % | 50 % | 44 % | 39 % |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Spain | 50 % | 54 % | 35 % | 23 % |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Australia | 43 % | 35 % | 43 % | 34 % |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| UK | 41 % | 33 % | 39 % | 27 % |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Argentina | 40 % | 42 % | 17 % | 10 % |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| US | 39 % | 33 % | 46 % | 36 % |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Denmark | 39 % | 30 % | 33 % | 44 % |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Mexico | 38 % | 46 % | 50 % | 51 % |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Global | 38 % | 35 % | 39 % | 39 % |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Canada | 38 % | 31 % | 36 % | 27 % |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Italy | 38 % | 20 % | 20 % | 27 % |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Nordic | 37 % | 31 % | 26 % | *** |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| China | 35 % | 24 % | 36 % | 48 % |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Switzerland | 34 % | 16 % | 24 % | 42 % |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| South Africa | 33 % | 37 % | 39 % | 25 % |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| ASEAN** | 32 % | 38 % | 47 % | 45 % |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Germany | 31 % | 28 % | 35 % | 33 % |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Russia | 31 % | 26 % | 16 % | 53 % |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Africa* | 28 % | 42 % | *** | *** |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Hong Kong | 27 % | *** | *** | *** |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Japan | 14 % | 28 % | 27 % | 27 % |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Venezuela | 13 % | *** | *** | *** |

+--------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+



* Africa excludes South Africa

** The ASEAN countries in which interviews were conducted are: Cambodia,

Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam

*** Not available



1. List of CEOs planning job increases by industry.



+---------------------------------------------------------------------+

| Percentage of CEOs expected to boost headcount |

+---------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 |

+---------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Asset and Wealth Management | 64 % | 65 % | 61 % | 58 % |

+---------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Healthcare | 64 % | 56 % | 59 % | 53 % |

+---------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Technology | 59 % | 67 % | 55 % | 63 % |

+---------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Business services | 57 % | 51 % | 56 % | 62 % |

+---------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Hospitality & Leisure | 55 % | 53 % | 45 % | 51 % |

+---------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Mining | 55 % | 45 % | 52 % | 25 % |

+---------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Industrial Manufacturing | 54 % | 47 % | 53 % | 46 % |

+---------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Retail | 53 % | 51 % | 46 % | 51 % |

+---------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Transport & Logistics | 53 % | 51 % | 49 % | 40 % |

+---------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Communications | 51 % | 48 % | 40 % | 52 % |

+---------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Power & Utilities | 51 % | 42 % | 36 % | 36 % |

+---------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Engineering & Construction | 50 % | 42 % | 51 % | 51 % |

+---------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Entertainment & Media | 48 % | 39 % | 46 % | 53 % |

+---------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences | 46 % | 64 % | 58 % | 44 % |

+---------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Banking & Capital Markets | 45 % | 43 % | 53 % | 52 % |

+---------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Automotive | 43 % | 48 % | 49 % | 45 % |

+---------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Insurance | 41 % | 49 % | 50 % | 59 % |

+---------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Metals | 41 % | 32 % | 41 % | 22 % |

+---------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Energy (includes Oil & Gas) | 41 % | *** | *** | *** |

+---------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Chemicals | 40 % | 46 % | 50 % | 49 % |

+---------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Consumer Goods | 40 % | 41 % | 40 % | 46 % |

+---------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Forest, Paper & Packaging | 35 % | 36 % | 27 % | 45 % |

+---------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+

| Government/public services | 32 % | *** | *** | *** |

+---------------------------------+--------+--------+--------+--------+



*** Not available



About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems.

We're a network of firms in 157 countries with more than 223,000 people who are

committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find

out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.



PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of

which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further

details.



© 2017 PwC. All rights reserved



Contact:

Mike Davies (on site at Davos), PwC

Mobile: +44 7803 974 136

Email: mike.davies(at)pwc.com



More details: http://press.pwc.com, ceosurvey.pwc

Follow/retweet: (at)pwc









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: PwC via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.pwc.com/



PressRelease by

PwC

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/16/2017 - 18:30

Language: English

News-ID 517806

Character count: 21488

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: PwC

Stadt: New York





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease