Corridor Provides an Update on its Old Harry Prospect

(firmenpresse) - HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- Corridor Resources Inc. ("Corridor") (TSX: CDH) is pleased to report that, on January 15, 2017, the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board ("C-NLOPB") issued exploration license EL-1153 to Corridor in exchange for the surrender of exploration license EL-1105 covering the Old Harry Prospect in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. The new exploration license expires on January 14, 2020, subject to extension by Corridor for an additional one year period (January 14, 2021) with the payment of a $1 million deposit.

Corridor intends to purchase a user license for a Controlled Source Electro Magnetic ("CSEM") data program over the Newfoundland and Labrador side of the Old Harry prospect on EL-1153. CSEM data is a marine geophysical tool developed in recent years to investigate the resistivity of geological prospects, similar to resistivity logging in well bores of potential hydrocarbon zones. Highly resistive layers in a geological structure measured with CSEM technology could indicate hydrocarbon bearing reservoirs and, therefore, would serve to reduce exploration risk and increase the likelihood of finding commercial quantities of hydrocarbons. The undertaking of the CSEM program over the Old Harry prospect, currently planned by an independent service provider for a seven day period in the fall of 2017, is subject to the receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals and vessel availability. Corridor will provide an update once it is certain when the CSEM program will proceed.

Corridor is a Canadian junior resource company engaged in the exploration for and development and production of petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick and Quebec and offshore in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Corridor currently has natural gas production and reserves in the McCully Field near Sussex, New Brunswick. In addition, Corridor has a shale gas prospect in New Brunswick, an offshore conventional hydrocarbon prospect in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and an unconventional hydrocarbon prospect through a 21.67% interest in Anticosti Hydrocarbons L.P., a joint venture which has undiscovered resources on Anticosti Island, Quebec.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "continuous", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", or similar words suggesting future outcomes. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: Corridor's business plans and strategies including plans to purchase the CSEM data program and the timing of undertaking such program in 2017.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which forward-looking statements are based will in fact be realized. Actual results will differ, and the difference may be material and adverse to Corridor and its shareholders.

Forward-looking statements are based on Corridor's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, Corridor concerning anticipated regulatory approval of the CSEM program, the availability of a vessel and also the financial performance, business prospects, strategies, regulatory developments, future natural gas commodity prices, future natural gas production levels, the ability to obtain equipment in a timely manner to carry out development activities, the ability to market natural gas successfully to current and new customers, the impact of increasing competition, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, and the ability to add production and reserves through development and exploration activities. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks that forward-looking statements will not be achieved. These factors may be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Corridor's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2015.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Corridor does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Contacts:



Corridor Resources Inc.

Steve Moran, President and CEO

(902) 429-4511

(902) 429-0209 (FAX)





More information:

http://www.corridor.ca/



PressRelease by

Corridor Resources Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/16/2017 - 19:37

Language: English

News-ID 517808

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Corridor Resources Inc.

Stadt: HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA





Number of hits: 13



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease