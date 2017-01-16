Web Hosting With Digital Marketing & Malware Scanning Service Launched

Cyber Info Products, a digital marketing and web security company, launched a web hosting platform featuring digital marketing and online security tools. The new web host allows its users to create ad-word campaigns, manage marketing statistics, and provides malware scanning and three SSL certificates.

(firmenpresse) - Cyber Info Products, a company specializing in digital marketing and web security services, launched a web hosting platform featuring digital marketing and online security functions.



More information is available at [https://cybersitehosting.com](https://cybersitehosting.com/).



Web hosting platforms are essential when it comes to business success, as the quality of the hosting services is crucial for a variety of Google ranking factors, as well as for the quality of the user experience. Site speed and cross-platform responsiveness are just two of the factors that depend on the web host and that play a significant part in how well a website ranks.



Most web hosting services provide basic functions such as domain hosting, image and video uploading, different website templates, and even e-commerce features. However, business owners looking for integrated web marketing or digital security features have a relatively limited range of web hosting services to choose from.



Cyber Info Products launched a new web hosting platform offering both digital marketing and web security features.



The platform offers digital marketing tools such as ad-words campaigns, free YP.com listing, as well as a variety of site analytics reports. The web host is also compatible with all established digital marketing plugins, as well as with WordPress and other website and blogging platforms.



Cyber Info Products also offers a variety of online security services, including business verification, malware scanning, data transfer security. The web hosting platform provides three types of SSL certificates Comodo, GeoTrust and Symantec.



The web platform currently comes in three membership plans: beginner, pro, and business. The beginner plan is $3.95/month with a yearly subscription, the pro is $6.95/month, and the business membership is $24.95/month.



All membership plans feature website building tools with a variety of functions and templates, as well as the possibility of integrating content from other platforms. Website transfer is also available.





Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.





Cyber Info Products

https://cybersitehosting.com

