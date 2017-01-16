Saturn Minerals Inc. Update on Name Change, Website Address, ISIN

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- Saturn Minerals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SMI)(FRANKFURT: SMK) ("Saturn" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's name will be changed to "Saturn Oil & Gas Inc." The common shares of the Company will commence trading on January 17, 2017 under the existing symbol "SMI" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also confirms that from January 17, 2017, the Company's new ISIN will be CA80412L107 and its CUSIP will be 80412L107. Following this change in ISIN, Saturn shareholders are required to take no action.

To reflect the Company's name change to Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. the Company will be changing its web address to on January 17, 2017.

About Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SMI)(FRANKFURT: SMK) is a junior Canadian energy company advancing a portfolio of oil and coal properties in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The Company exclusive oil & gas rights in Saskatchewan and is advancing a number of oil exploration projects. Saturn has also made three shallow bituminous coal discoveries since 2009 with coal seams ranging in continuous vertical thickness from 9 to 89 meters. Saturn has a strategic ownership in Inowending Exploration & Development Corp., a First Nations owned exploration and development company co-founded by Saturn with a consortium of Saskatchewan First Nations active in Canada's prairie provinces. Saturn's mission is to be a leading industry player in the discovery and commercial production of oil & gas resources in the Northern Williston Basin.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

SATURN MINERALS INC.

s/ "Stan Szary"

President and Chairman

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Saturn Minerals Inc.

