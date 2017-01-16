Intergraph(R) CADWorx(R) & Analysis Solutions

Intergraph(R) PV Elite(R) webinar January 24th to discuss updates in API 579 corrosion analyses code for pressure vessel design

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- Intergraph will host a PV Elite webinar on January 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. CDT (Houston) / 5:00 p.m. CEST (Amsterdam) that will discuss updates in the API 579 pressure vessel code involving general corrosion, local metal loss and pitting. First in a series of three webinars, this webinar will include a short demonstration of new changes as implemented in PV Elite 2017. Webinars on June 27, and October 24, 2017 will cover parts 2 and 3 of the series on these API 579 changes. The webinar leader will be Kristin Coyle, senior software developer for PV Elite at Integraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions.

For more information about the webinar, visit . To register for the webinar, visit .

For information on Intergraph analysis products, visit . For more information on Intergraph PV Elite, visit .

Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Intergraph Process, Power & Marine (PP&M). It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx, for plant design; CAESAR II, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite and Visual Vessel Design, for pressure vessel analysis; TANK, for storage tank analysis; and GT STRUDL, for structural analysis.

Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph PP&M is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm:HEXA B; hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technologies that drive quality and productivity across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications.

© 2017 Intergraph Corporation. All rights reserved. Intergraph, the Intergraph logo, CADWorx, CAESAR II, PV Elite and GT STRUDL are registered trademarks, and TANK is a trademark, of Intergraph Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

