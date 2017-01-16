       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Software


Aylen Issuance of Stock Options

ID: 517813
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- Aylen Capital Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: AYL) announced today that it has issued an aggregate of 1,185,663 stock options to three directors of the Company under the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options are fully vested and have a term of five (5) years and an exercise price of $0.01 per share.

About Aylen Capital Inc.

Aylen Capital Inc. carries on a web-based survey and data collection business based in Markham, Ontario under the name Grapevine Solutions ("Grapevine"). In addition it has a venture investment in a private company and a portfolio of marketable securities.

Contacts:
John Pennal
President and Chief Executive Officer
Aylen Capital Inc.
(416) 956-4926



More information:
http://www.aylencapital.com



Keywords (optional):

aylen-capital-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/16/2017 - 21:00
Language: English
News-ID 517813
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Aylen Capital Inc.
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 23

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Software




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.529
Registriert Heute: 14
Registriert Gestern: 12
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 186


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z