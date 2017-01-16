       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Commercial Real Estate


Northview Apartment REIT Announces January 2017 Distribution

ID: 517816
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NVU.UN) announced its January 2017 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1358 per trust unit, payable on February 15, 2017 to holders of trust units of record at January 31, 2017.

As at the date hereof, there are 49,944,749 trust units (NVU.UN) issued and outstanding and 5,814,664 Northview Apartment REIT Class B units issued and outstanding.

About Northview

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs, with a portfolio of approximately 24,000 quality residential suites in more than 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's portfolio spans markets characterized by expanding populations, growing economies, high occupancy levels, and rising rents, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and cash distributions over time. The REIT currently trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol: NVU.UN. Additional information concerning Northview is available at or .

Contacts:
Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
Mr. Travis Beatty
Chief Financial Officer
(403) 531-0720



More information:
http://www.northviewreit.com



Keywords (optional):

northview-apartment-reit,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/16/2017 - 21:11
Language: English
News-ID 517816
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Northview Apartment REIT
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 13

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Commercial Real Estate




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.529
Registriert Heute: 14
Registriert Gestern: 12
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 187


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z