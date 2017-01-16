Cheap Web Hosting Provider CheapWebsiteHosting.Co Now Offering Free Domain Names

CheapWebsiteHosting.Co is a leading provider of web hosting services for small business owners with WordPress websites looking for affordable web hosting. The company's business model of pay once and get FREE web hosting for life is very popular.

(firmenpresse) - Here is an opportunity to start 2017 with a fresh online presence. [Cheap Web Hosting](https://cheapwebsitehosting.co/affordable-low-cost-budget-web-hosting/) Provider, CheapWebsiteHosting.Co in collaboration with LightSpeed will now be offering FREE lifetime domain registration to all those who sign up for the NEW Lifetime hosting promotion.



No, that is not a mistake! The company is now offering, for a limited time, lifetime website hosting and [FREE domain name](https://cheapwebsitehosting.co/free-domain-name-registration/) registration for a single small payment that in many cases amount to what the average consumer would pay for one year of web hosting and domain name registration on an annual basis. Take advantage of this limited time offer and register anyone of these extensions (.co.business, .co.education, .co.financial, .co.network, .co.technology, .co.place or .co.events.); a $29.99/year value FREE of charge for LIFE to anyone who signs up for the CheapWebsiteHosting.Co lifetime hosting promotion.



Starting in 2017, CheapWebsiteHosting.Co in collaboration with LightSpeed is now offering a completely new approach to the way consumers are accustom to purchasing hosting and domain names. With CheapWebsiteHosting.Co lifetime hosting and domain name registration there are no recurring bills, no price increases and what's even better, every plan comes with a 100% thirty-day money back guarantee. Any new client not truly satisfied with the hosting and domain name registration offer simply contact support for a no questions asked refund.



CheapWebsiteHosting.Co understands that this hosting service is not for everyone, but the truth is more than ninety percent of small businesses don't need a dedicated server or even a VPS. This type of web hosting plan is not for individuals looking for unlimited websites or unlimited storage space. Other providers can handle that type of business. When this business model got assembled, it was with the thought of serving small businesses, freelance web designers, and small web design agencies. For these groups, the CheapWebsiteHosting.Co lifetime hosting plan is probably the [best web hosting for small business](https://cheapwebsitehosting.co) available today. With no recurring billing and no price increases business owners can concentrate on running their business.





Take a look at what CheapWebsiteHosting.Co has to offer by visiting their website. Be advised, this is a limited time offer!





