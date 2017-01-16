       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Petro Vista Completes Sale of Petro Vista Energy Petroleo do Brasil Ltda.

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- Petro Vista Energy Corp. ("Petro Vista" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: PTV) announces, further to its News Release of December 9, 2016, the completion of the sale of of its wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary, Petro Vista Energy Petroleo do Brasil Ltda. ("PVEB"), to Maha Energy AB ("Maha") and the release of the purchase consideration to the Company.

Petro Vista is now a shell company and it is expected that its shares will be suspended from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and will be moved to the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF PETRO VISTA ENERGY CORP.

Keith Hill, Chairman of the Board of Directors

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Contacts:
Petro Vista Energy Corp.
Attention: Darren Devine
+1 (604) 638-8067



More information:
http://www.pvecorp.com



Date: 01/16/2017
Petro Vista Energy Corp.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


