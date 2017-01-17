Best-Selling Pink Flamingo Float Will Receive Website Update After Strong Sales

Teddy Shake announced today that due to a successful launch and 4th quarter for their best-selling pink flamingo float, they would be creating a new, updated website for the float.

(firmenpresse) - Since the launch of their pink [flamingo float](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IG4QSKC/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_Z5yaybSJT5VNX) in September 2016, Teddy Shake has become a leader in pool float sales on Amazon.com, their exclusive selling partner. The popular flamingo float has quickly become a customer favorite, receiving over 90 reviews from satisfied customers. The review score is nearly perfect, with 93% of customers rating the float a perfect five out of five stars.



"We currently have over 90 reviews on our Amazon.com flamingo float listing, with the lowest review a four out of five stars and a 4.9 out of 5 stars as an average rating," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "Clearly customers love our pink flamingo floats! Of course, we are very excited about that! Customers have sent us emails, letters and photos applauding our float, and have been about using our float at campgrounds, in the living room, in playrooms - all over! We want to share some of this information, some of these reviews, and some of these photos with new potential customers. For us as a company to write a webpage containing information about the flamingo float is one thing, but to have a website that features feedback and reviews from various customers, we are confident that will make a strong impact on anyone considering our float."



A satisfied customer wrote a new [five-star review](https://docs.google.com/document/u/1/d/1jrrdpOty3DKSMinJbU3Xwo6KZn1ZQkwRPwpxSnlCJHM/pub) today, saying "This thing is just too much fun! We have a flamingo thing in our family and also a membership for a local pool where we often leave our floaties for other people to use. This was a huge hit at the pool- the kids and adults alike just love it. None of our floats make it through more than a season at the pool, due to the shared constant use of them and whatnot, but this one seems like it will last at least as long as the rest have! Good quality, cute float!"



The Teddy Shake pink flamingo pool float measure 80-inches in length and is made of a durable vinyl that is the brightest of pink. The float is perfect for use by both adults and children. Currently priced at $39.99, combined orders of $49 or more will receive free shipping from Amazon.





About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





