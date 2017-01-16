       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Hardware


GSI Technology, Inc. to Present at the RE*WORK Deep Learning Summit

ID: 517829
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- (NASDAQ: GSIT) today announced that Dr. Avidan Akerib, VP of Associative Computing BU, will present at the RE*WORK Deep Learning Summit in San Francisco. The conference will be held January 26-27, 2017. The presentation is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, January 26, and will cover a patented Associative Processing Unit (APU) that changes the concept of computing from serial data processing -- where data is moved back and forth between the processor and memory -- to massive parallel data processing, compute, and search in-place directly in the memory array.

This in-place associative computing technology removes the bottleneck at the I/O between the processor and memory. Data is accessed by content and processed directly in place in the memory array without having to cross the I/O. The result is an orders of magnitude performance-over-power ratio improvement compared to conventional methods that use CPU and GPGPU (General Purpose GPU) along with DRAM.

Target applications include convolutional neural networks, image detection, speech recognition, recommender systems for e-commerce, and data mining tasks such as prediction, classification, and clustering.

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a provider of high performance semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace and military customers. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit .

GSI Technology, Inc.
Bob Haig
512-346-7180

Hayden IR
David Fore or Brett Maas
206-395-2711



More information:
http://www.gsitechnology.com



Keywords (optional):

gsi-technology, inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/16/2017 - 23:22
Language: English
News-ID 517829
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: GSI Technology, Inc.
Stadt: SUNNYVALE, CA


Number of hits: 56

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Hardware




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.531
Registriert Heute: 1
Registriert Gestern: 15
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 152


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z