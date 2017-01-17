Rainwater Automatic Olla Garden Irrigation System Watering Solution Launched

Productive Gardens, a garden equipment producer based in Manly, Australia, launched EasiOyYa, an automatic irrigation system. EasiOyYa uses ollas connected to a large water barrel which can be used to collect rainwater and use it to automatically water the plants.

More information is available at [https://easioyya.com](https://easioyya.com/).



Agriculture has always been one of the main means of securing food, as crops could provide a constant food supply throughout the year. As food processing technology diversified, it is no longer necessary for the average person to grow their own food however, for health and lifestyle reasons, many still prefer to do so.



While most gardeners grow their plants in small gardens around their houses, many urban residents have found ways of growing some of their own vegetables on their balconies, rooftops, or in large indoor gardening pots.



Regardless of where they grow their plants, the most important problem most gardeners face is securing a reliable water source when they are away from their plants. As droughts become more frequent and water sources scarcer, it is important to maximize the use of any available water by storing rainwater and using it to irrigate the plants.



EasiOyYa is a new irrigation system allowing autonomous water flow regulation and distribution. The system is designed as a series of clay pots also known as ollas or clay capsules that are porous enough to allow water to seep out, yet not extremely porous to lose excessive water.



The ollas are connected to a large barrel which keep the clay pots topped up as they drain. Since the ollas seep water only when the surrounding ground is dry enough, plants that do not require large amounts of water do not get more than they need. Essentially, EasiOyYa could be called a plant-regulated watering system.



The central barrel can be conveniently placed so as to collect rainwater, thus securing a long-lasting autonomous water source for small gardens. The system can provide irrigation for roughly 40 centimeters in diameter around each olla.





The EasiOyYa kit also includes the required tubing and fittings to connect to most tanks or water barrels.



