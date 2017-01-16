Valterra Extends Warrants

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- Valterra Resource Corporation ("Valterra") (TSX VENTURE: VQA)(FRANKFURT: 3VA)(OTCQB: VRSCF) reports that it will extend the expiry date of 3,105,000 share purchase warrants from February 20, 2017 to February 20, 2019. These warrants were issued on February 20, 2014 pursuant to a private placement of 3,105,000 units with 3,105,000 warrants attached, with each warrant exercisable to purchase one common share of Valterra at a price of $0.05 per share. Valterra will also extend the expiry date of 1,000,000 share purchase warrants from June 10, 2017 to June 10, 2019. These warrants were issued on June 10, 2014 pursuant to a private placement of 1,000,000 units with 1,000,000 warrants attached, with each warrant exercisable to purchase one common share of Valterra at a price of $0.05 per share.

About Valterra Resource Corporation

Valterra is a Manex Resource Group Company. The group provides expertise in exploration, administration, and corporate development services for Valterra's mineral property located in British Columbia. Valterra is focused on early stage properties with the potential to host large deposits, in regions with excellent infrastructure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Lawrence Page Q.C., President, Valterra Resource Corporation

For further information, please visit Valterra's website at valterraresource.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for Valterra Resource Corporation's projects, and the availability of financing for Valterra Resource Corporation's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Valterra Resource Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

