Professional Speaker For Teachers & Educators Launches Motivational Talk Series

Mark Anthony Garrett, a professional motivational speaker and education specialist, launched a series of inspirational talks as part of his awareness-raising campaign âTeachers Are Heroes." The campaign aims to help teachers develop solid relationships with their students while highlighting the benefits of positive teacher-student interactions.

More information is available at [http://teachersareheroes.com](http://teachersareheroes.com/).



Education is crucial for the future development of all children, regardless of socio-cultural background. The primary means of socializing outside of the immediate family, school education can play a life-changing role in childrens lives as they encounter a wide range of eye-opening experiences.



The immense potential that education has for overall child development is often glossed over in the daily struggle with the challenges of teaching and the daunting amount of paperwork that needs to be completed. Many teachers are thus uncertain about the value of their work, and this attitude has negative consequences on the success of their educational endeavors.



Mark Anthony Garrett has experienced first-hand the transformational power of the teacher-student interaction. As a special needs child, his life was transformed by the relationship with his third-grade teacher, Ms. Ritchie. Through her pedagogical work and intense dedication, she helped Mark Anthony Garrett overcome his innate shyness and socialization problems and motivated him to work hard and achieve his goals.



Mark Anthony Garrett is now an accomplished motivational speaker and writer, having authored Teachers Are Heroes-7 Success Principles For Transformational Teaching, a book on the powerful impact of quality teaching and how teachers can implement solid practices in their own teaching routine. His story and motivational talks have been featured on a variety of media channels, including CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox affiliates, as well as in Forbes magazine.



His series of talks are dedicated to encouraging teachers to overcome the daily teaching challenges and develop effective relationship strengthening practices, based on solid pedagogical principles.





Mark Anthony Garrett has currently worked with numerous educational institutions as part of his campaign, and is seeking to engage future partners including schools, local school boards and private education institutions.

For further details, or to inquire about Mark Anthony Garrett's speaking services, please visit [http://teachersareheroes.com](http://teachersareheroes.com/).





