Global Analysis of Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Industry Forecasted to Grow With an Average Growth Rate of 3% through 2020

Report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 17, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Industry In-Depth Investigation and Analysis Report 2016. The study has been prepared by analyzing the global market, including some of the key regions such as North America, Southeast Asia, Europe, China, Japan and India. Each region has been analyzed with a deep focus on the production, consumption, revenue and import/export during the review period of 2011 to 2016.



Initially, the report presents an overview of the market definition along with classification, application and industry chain structure of Aluminum Nitride. AIN is one of the best materials with a lot of its benefits and uses. It exhibits high thermal conductivity and exclusively a strong dielectric. This unusual combination of properties makes AIN a precarious advanced material for many future applications in optics, electronics substrates, military, lighting and renewable energy. It is a good electrical insulator and is used for heat sink applications. Aluminum nitride powder is also used in the production of soft machinable ceramic due to its properties of high thermal conductivity. Typical uses of Aluminum Nitride products include:



Substrates for electronic packages

Semiconductor processing chamber fixtures and insulators

Used for IC packages

Molten metal handling mechanisms

Microwave device packages

Power transistor bases

Material processing kiln furniture



Moreover, the report discusses the growth of Aluminum nitride in different regions. Geographically, Aluminum Nitride (AIN) industry of the United States, Europe, Japan and China accounts for 68% of the global consumer market share. Among these, in China, the average output growth rate of this industry is 5.8%, i.e. further expected to boost rapidly with an average growth of 3% until 2020. North American vendors include Carborundum and Coors. On the other hand, in Europe CeramTec and ANCeram have introduced AIN substrates. In Europe, the market for AIN parts seems to be developmental, whereas the demand for AIN in the United States has been driven primarily by military applications. Moving further, environmental analysis of Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Industry is also covered in the reports. It basically consists of external and internal environment analysis. Moreover, OEM, OBM and ODM market are also involved in this study.





Another section of the report covers major manufacturer analysis during the period 2011 to 2016. This analysis contains the company profiling along with product information; capacity, production, cost, gross and revenue. Also, SWOT analysis and new project investment feasibility analysis are also covered.









