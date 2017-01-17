In-Depth Analysis of Global Black Masterbatch Industry Reveals Expected Growth Rate of 2.3% through 2020

The CAGR of Black Masterbatch industry is 2.3% for five years. Black Masterbatch industry of the United States, Europe, Japan, and China accounts for 68% of the global consumer market share.

Black Masterbatch Industry

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 17, 2017: An in-depth study of the Global market of Black Masterbatch industry has been added to the vast archive of Market Research Hub (MRH). This study offers precise and reliable market facts & figures for the readers that have been extracted into clear and actionable insights into the market and entitled as Global Black Masterbatch Industry In-Depth Investigation & Analysis Report 2016. It focuses on some of the key regions including North America, China, Japan, Europe, Southeast Asia and India. The production, consumption, revenue figures along with imports/exports during the year 2011 to 2016, in each region are also examined in the report in addition to the industrys average growth rate until 2020. The CAGR of Black Masterbatch industry estimates to grow with 2.3% for the next five years.



To begin with, this report highlights the Black Masterbatch market and segments it based on the most important dynamics. Masterbatch is a concentrated solid or liquid mixture of pigments & solid additives encapsulated in the heating process to carrier polymer resins. It is broadly classified into four categories: white, black, color and additive. As one of the most important types of masterbatches, the black masterbatch is composed of excessive carbon black, carrier resin and dispersant which allows the processor to color law polymer during plastic manufacturing.



Furthermore, the report clearly states that black masterbatch industry in Europe, United States, Japan and China accounted for 68% of the global consumer market share. The growth of plastics in the packaging industry is currently driving the demand of masterbatch. There are several benefits that black masterbatch offers to final products which are as follows:



When combined with latest additives, black masterbatch provides thermal stability, electrical conductivity, UV radiation protection, bactericidal effects and flame propagation resistance.



Tremendous dyeing power

Excellent mechanical properties offering better tear and impact resistance and balance stiffness

Enhances appropriate stretching

Suitable and obedient even for food packaging



According to the research, in China average output growth rate of black masterbatch industry is 5.8%. In addition, analysts have studied that it will increase speedily, with an average growth rate of 3% until. The increasing manufacturing sector in China boosted by low costs and availability of raw materials has led to advanced growth of the plastics industry.



Furthermore, top players in the market and their competitive scenario have been explored. At the end, the report includes industry chain structure analysis, supply and consumption forecast analysis along with SWOT analysis for new projects.





