       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


NADL - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. announces contract award for West Phoenix

ID: 517850
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Hamilton, Bermuda, January 17, 2017 - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd ("the
Company") has been awarded a one well contract for the semi-submersible West
Phoenix for work in the United Kingdom West of Shetland.The contract is in
direct continuation with the West Phoenix' existing contract and the total
backlog is estimated to be $17 million.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.nadlcorp.com/



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/17/2017 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 517850
Character count: 938
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: North Atlantic Drilling Ltd.
Stadt: Stavanger


Number of hits: 52

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.540
Registriert Heute: 10
Registriert Gestern: 15
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 233


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z