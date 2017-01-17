NADL - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. announces contract award for West Phoenix

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Hamilton, Bermuda, January 17, 2017 - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd ("the

Company") has been awarded a one well contract for the semi-submersible West

Phoenix for work in the United Kingdom West of Shetland.The contract is in

direct continuation with the West Phoenix' existing contract and the total

backlog is estimated to be $17 million.



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.nadlcorp.com/



PressRelease by

North Atlantic Drilling Ltd.

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/17/2017 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 517850

Character count: 938

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: North Atlantic Drilling Ltd.

Stadt: Stavanger





Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease