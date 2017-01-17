NADL - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. announces contract award for West Phoenix
Hamilton, Bermuda, January 17, 2017 - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd ("the Company") has been awarded a one well contract for the semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in the United Kingdom West of Shetland.The contract is in direct continuation with the West Phoenix' existing contract and the total backlog is estimated to be $17 million.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. via GlobeNewswire
