Perfectus Files Claim to Recover Losses Related to Aluminum Seizure

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perfectus Aluminum Inc.
filed today a claim against the U.S. government seeking monetary damages. In its
claim, Perfectus seeks reimbursement for millions of dollars in storage costs
that it incurred as a result of the government's wrongful conduct in detaining
its export shipment of aluminum pallets at the Long Beach Port in California. In
accordance with applicable government regulations, this claim is being made in
the first instance in an administrative proceeding before the U.S. Customs
Border Protection agency (the CBP), which is a prerequisite to suing for damages
in federal court.
This filing follows the December 27, 2016 lawsuit commenced by Perfectus
Aluminum seeking the release of the detained property. These actions were filed
after the government preliminarily detained the shipment for an extensive period
without formal action, which exceeded the allowable 30-day limit for such
detention. Despite repeated offers by Perfectus Aluminum to cooperate to resolve
any issues, the government failed to provide any information about the basis for
the detention or the expected time frame for release or further agency action.
Both actions, which are now a matter of public record and which speak for
themselves, are based on violations of due process, including the government's
failure to provide the required notice for the detention and to comply with its
own regulations.
To date, Perfectus Aluminum has yet to receive any statutorily required notice
concerning any formal seizure or other agency action.
Please address any questions to Harris, Baio & McCullough at 215-440-9800.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Perfectus Aluminum Inc. via GlobeNewswire
Date: 01/17/2017 - 05:55
Language: English
News-ID 517851
Character count: 2239
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Perfectus Aluminum Inc.
Stadt: Ontario
Number of hits: 48
