Consumers increasingly aware of online security risks, but hold businesses responsible for data breaches, finds Gemalto study

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





* Only 30% of consumers believe companies are taking their personal data

protection very seriously

* 58% of consumers fear they will be victims of an online data breach

* 66% would be unlikely to do business with organizations responsible for

exposing financial and sensitive information



Amsterdam, Jan 17, 2017 - Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, today

released the findings of its 2016 Data Breaches and Customer Loyalty report,

revealing that consumers put responsibility for protecting their personal data

firmly at the hands of the organizations holding their data - and not

themselves.



According to the 9,000 consumers surveyed in Australia, Benelux, France,

Germany, Russia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Japan, United Kingdom, and United

States, 70% of the responsibility for protecting and securing customer data lies

with companies and only 30% of the responsibility with themselves. Yet, less

than a third (29%) consumers believe companies are taking protection of their

personal data very seriously. This comes as consumers are becoming increasingly

fearful of their data being stolen, with 58% believing it will happen to them in

the future. More than 4.8 billion data records have been exposed since 2013 with

identity theft being the leading type of data breach accounting for 64% of all

data breaches[1].



Where consumers see most risk

Despite becoming more aware of the threats posed to them online, only one in ten

(11%) believe there are no apps or websites out there that pose the greatest

risk to them and consumers are not changing behavior as a result:



* 80% use social media, despite 59% believing these networks pose a great risk

* 87% use online or mobile banking, with 34% believing they leave them

vulnerable to cybercriminals



* Consumers are also more likely to shop online during busy commercial periods

such as Black Friday and Christmas (2% increase online versus -2% decrease

in store), despite 21% admitting the threat of cybercrime increases a lot

during these periods



Consumer attitudes on data breaches

Nearly six in ten (58%) consumers believe they will be a victim of a breach at

some point, and organizations need to be prepared for the loss of business such

incidents may cause. The majority of consumers who currently use the following,

say they would stop using a retailer (60%), bank (58%) or social media site

(56%) if it suffered a breach, while 66% say they would be unlikely to do

business with an organization that experienced a breach where their financial

and sensitive information was stolen.



How data breaches affect consumers

The study found that fraudulent use of financial information has affected 21% of

consumers, with others experiencing fraudulent use of their personal details

(15%) and identity theft (14%). More than a third (36%) of those who have been a

victim of a breach attribute this to a fraudulent website. Clicking a bad link

(34%) and phishing (33%) were the next highest methods consumers were caught by.

In keeping with the theme of putting the blame at the organization's hands, over

a quarter (27%) attributed the breach to a failure of the company's data

security solutions.



Lack of security measures influence consumer confidence

The lack of consumer confidence could be due to the lack of strong security

measures being implemented by businesses. Within online banking, passwords are

still the most common authentication methods - used by 84% for online and 82%

for mobile banking, and more advanced transaction security the next highest for

both (50% and 48% respectively). Solutions like two-factor authentication (43%

online and 42% mobile) and data encryption (31% online and 27% mobile) trail

behind.



Similar results can be seen in both the retail space, with only 25% of

respondents that use online retail accounts claiming two-factor authentication

is used on all their apps and websites, and in social media, with only 21% using

the authentication for all platforms. Only 16% of all respondents admitted to

having a complete understanding of what data encryption is and does.



"Consumers have clearly made the decision that they are prepared to take risks

when it comes to their security, but should anything go wrong they put the blame

with the business," said Jason Hart, CTO, Data Protection at Gemalto. "The

modern-day consumer is all about convenience and they expect businesses to

provide this, while also keeping their data safe. With the impending threats of

consumers taking legal action against companies, an education process is clearly

needed to show consumers the steps they are taking to protect their data.

Implementing and educating about advanced protocols like two-factor

authentication and encryption solutions, should show consumers that the

protection of their personal data is being taken very seriously."



Related Resources

* Download the full 2016 Data Breaches and Consumer Loyalty Report here

* Download the Infographic here and video infographic here





About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.







For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.







Gemalto media contacts:







Philippe Benitez Peggy Edoire Vivian Liang

North America Europe & CIS Greater China

+1 512 257 3869 +33 4 42 36 45 40 +86 1059373046

philippe.benitez(at)gemalto.com peggy.edoire(at)gemalto.com vivian.liang(at)gemalto.com





Ernesto Haikewitsch Kristel Teyras Shintaro Suzuki

Latin America Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

+55 11 5105 9220 +33 1 55 01 57 89 +65 6317 8266

ernesto.haikewitsch(at)gemalto.com kristel.teyras(at)gemalto.com shintaro.suzuki(at)gemalto.com











--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] According to Gemalto's H1 2016 Breach Level Index



Press release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/159293/R/2071319/778348.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Gemalto via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.gemalto.com/



PressRelease by

Gemalto

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/17/2017 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 517852

Character count: 8273

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Gemalto

Stadt: Meudon





Number of hits: 62



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease