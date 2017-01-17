Solvay restates 2015 and 2016 financial information following recent portfolio transformation steps

Brussels, January 17, 2017, 07:30 --- Solvay publishes today restated

consolidated financial information for 2015 and the first nine months of 2016.

The restatement reflects the reclassification of the Acetow and Vinythai

businesses in discontinued operations following the recent announcement of their

divestment.

Solvay announced in December 2016 the agreement to sell its cellulose acetate

tow business Acetow for an enterprise value of about ? 1 billion, as well as a

definitive agreement to sell its 59% stake in its Asian PVC activity Vinythai

for an enterprise, based on an enterprise value of ? 435 million. These

transactions are expected to close in the first half of 2017. The sale of the

Latin American PVC activity Indupa, which was closed in December 2016, has no

impact on the restatement as it had been discontinued previously.

The table below summarizes the changes to underlying( [1]) pro forma( [2]) key

figures.



Underlying key| 2015 FY pro forma | 2016 9M |

figures | | |

| | |

| As Restate- Restated| As Restate- Restated|

(in ? m) | published ment | published ment |

---------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+

Net sales | 12,378 (962) 11,415| 8,798 (680) 8,117|

---------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+

of which | | |

Performance | 3,052 (526) 2,526| 2,228 (392) 1,837|

Chemicals | | |



---------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+

of which | | |

Functional | 1,926 (437) 1,490| 1,367 (289) 1,078|

Polymers | | |

---------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+

EBITDA | 2,336 (211) 2,125| 1,918 (162) 1,756|

---------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+

of which | | |

Performance | 770 (142) 628| 640 (112) 527|

Chemicals | | |

---------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+

of which | | |

Functional | 190 (49) 141| 204 (34) 170|

Polymers | | |

---------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+

of which | | |

Corporate & | (225) (20) (245)| (138) (15) (153)|

Business | | |

Services | | |

---------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+

EBITDA margin | 19% 19%| 22% 22%|

---------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+

Capex | (1,160) - (1,160)| (679) - (679)|

---------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+

of which from | | |

continuing | (1,092) 35 (1,057)| (666) 25 (641)|

operations | | |

---------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+

Cash | 53% 50%| 65% 63%|

conversion | | |

---------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+

Free cash flow| 492 - 492| 464 - 464|

---------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+

of which from | | |

continuing | 500 (106) 394| 477 (104) 374|

operations | | |

---------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+







The net sales and EBITDA restatements in the Performance Chemicals and

Functional Polymers segments reflect respectively the discontinuation of the

Acetow and Vinythai businesses. The EBITDA restatements in the Corporate &

Business Services segment result from residual costs that were previously

allocated to these discontinued business activities. Cost reduction measures to

absorb these residual costs will continue to feature prominently in Solvay's

excellence programs.

The 2016 fourth quarter and full year results will be published on February 24

on this restated basis. The balance sheet will reflect Acetow and Vinythai

assets and liabilities moved into assets held for sale and associated

liabilities. The 2016 outlook for underlying EBITDA growth and free cash flow

are unaffected by the restatements.

More detailed figures are provided in the following pages and comprise:

* Restated income statement, capex and free cash flow from continuing

operations, as well as cash flow from discontinued operations per quarter,

both on an IFRS basis and on an underlying pro forma basis;

* Restated net sales, EBITDA and EBIT per quarter, as well as capex for the

full year 2015, on an underlying pro forma basis per segment;

* Reconciliation per quarter of "as published" figures with restated figures

on an IFRS basis, on an IFRS pro forma basis and on an underlying pro forma

basis. For reconciliation purposes the 2015 tables also includes the

previously published impact from the Cytec acquisition, which is not

affected by the restatements.

The restated IFRS full year 2015 figures have been audited. Other figures are

provided on an unaudited basis, i.e. quarterly IFRS 2015 and 2016 figures, as

well as 2015 pro-forma figures.



Please click on the link at the bottom of this message to read the complete

press release.



[1] Besides IFRS accounts, Solvay presents underlying income statement

performance indicators to provide a more consistent and comparable indication of

the Group's financial performance. These adjust IFRS figures for the non-cash

Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) accounting impacts related to acquisitions, for

the coupons of perpetual hybrid bonds, which are classified as dividends under

IFRS but treated as financial charges in the underlying statements, and for

other elements to produce a measure that would otherwise distort the analysis of

the Group's underlying performance.

[2] Solvay presents pro forma financial information on an unaudited basis for

2015, as if the acquisition of Cytec had taken place on January 1, 2015. It

combines Solvay's and Cytec's income and cash flow statements on a stand-alone

basis, after alignment of accounting policies and purchase price allocation

impacts (i.e. amortization of intangible fair value step-ups and recognition in

cost of goods sold of the inventory fair value step-up). The pro forma

information also takes into account the estimated additional financing costs

related to the acquisition as well as the acquisition related costs. However,

expected synergies have not been reflected.





To read the complete press release with all the annexes in PDF:

http://hugin.info/133981/R/2071515/778428.pdf







More information:

http://www.solvay-investors.com



