(firmenpresse) - Sulliden Announces Annual General Meeting Results



Toronto, CanadaJanuary 13, 2017

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (Sulliden or the Company) (TSX: SMC - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/mid,36457,Edelmetallmesse_Munich_2016/?v=297051) reports the results of its Annual General Meeting (the Meeting) of shareholders held on January 13, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.



All matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, dated November 28, 2016, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM. A total of 18,993,472 common shares, or 51.5% of shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting.



As per the voting results below, the Companys existing directors have been re-elected. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has also been appointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year.



Board of Director Nominees % Votes % Votes

For Withheld



Stan Bharti 85.79% 14.21%

Justin Reid 85.85% 14.15%

Diane Lai 84.20% 15.80%

Pierre Pettigrew 84.20% 15.80%

Bruce Humphrey 86.20% 13.80%

Peter Tagliamonte 85.85% 14.15%

William Clarke 85.90% 14.36%





Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



About Sulliden Mining Capital



Sulliden is a Canadian venture capital company focused on the acquisition and development of quality mining projects in the Americas, in addition to identifying opportunities for active investments.



Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.

On behalf of the Board

Justin Reid

Chief Executive Officer & Director



For further information, please contact:

Caroline Arsenault, Corporate Communications

+1 (416) 861-5805



Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.



800-65 Queen St. W.

Toronto, ON M5H 2M5



In Europe:

Swiss Resource Capital AG

Jochen Staiger

info(at)resource-capital.ch

www.resource-capital.ch



Caution regarding forward-looking information:



This press release contains "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information includes statements with respect to the investment into Carpathian; mineral resource estimates; future technical and engineering studies, their results and timetables; statements regarding reclamation obligations and mineral price projections, among other things. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; other risks of the mining industry and the risks described in the public disclosure documents of the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.







