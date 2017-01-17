Bravura Appoints Strategic Advisor



Vancouver, British Columbia - Bravura Ventures Corp. (CSE: BVQ; OTC: BRVVF; FRA: 23B) (Bravura or the Company) is pleased to announce the addition of a new strategic advisor. Mr. James Rogers joins the Bravura with a wealth of experience as a second generation geologist and entrepreneur. Mr. Rogers has worked in various capacities within the mining sector since 2007. He has worked extensively in the Yukon as well as Internationally as the Exploration Manager for Solomon Resources (TSXV: SRB) where he designed, managed and executed grassroots explorations programs in Rwanda, Yukon and British Columbia; Geologist for Montan Mining Corp. (TSXV: MNY) where he played an integral role bringing the qualifying transaction together and was active in Peru. He is currently the president of Longford Exploration Services, an active international geological services provider. Mr. Rogers specializes in designing field exploration programs, generating projects, and small scale mining scenarios. Mr. Rogers has worked and owned claims in the Yukon for nearly a decade and has built a solid network which will help support Bravuras plans to advance the Grew Creek project.



Greg burns, CEO of Bravura Ventures Corp stated: Mr Rogers experience in the Yukon will be invaluable in guiding the company on its next steps with the Grew Creek Project.



About Bravura Ventures Corp.



Bravura Ventures Corp. is a mineral-exploration resource company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is currently acquiring, and intends to begin exploring, the advanced exploration-stage Gold Projects.



