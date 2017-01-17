Global Shipping and Logistics conglomerate, Transworld Group trusts Ramco HCM & Payroll

Jebel Ali, UAE/Chennai, India  January 17, 2017: Renowned Logistics conglomerate, the Transworld Group, today announced that they have chosen Ramco Systems HCM and Payroll offering to automate its Human Resources hire-to-retire functionality on a single unified platform.



Ramco HCM with Global Payroll will cover the entire gamut of HR processes along with Core HR, Recruitment, Talent Management, Leave, Time & Attendance and Payroll for over 1000 employees of the company.



Ritesh Ramakrishnan, Executive Director, Transworld Group said, We started our journey in Mumbai as a Shipping Agency and today after four decades, Transworld has scaled up to become a leading diversified Shipping and Logistics conglomerate with a Network across the world. The very nature of our Logistics business keeps our workforce on the move and connected across locations. This future-ready HR tech platform and mobility features will completely automate our Global HR processes and integrate with the Business ERP systems across businesses and locations, which will positively impact the people experience, communication and workplace efficiency in the Group.



Commenting on the win, Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems said, With a strong foothold both in terms of winning marquee brands and happy customers; Middle East has always been home away from home for Ramco. Our HCM offering, or as we like to call it, the Star Kid on the block, has witnessed massive traction in Middle East across verticals and is continuing to grow winning the trust of leading business conglomerates. Transworld is yet another feather in Ramcos cap. Ramco HCM, with features like Mobility and Chatbots, will play a pivotal role in digitizing HR processes and improving time-bound operations of the company.



Trusted by 400+ global customers, Ramco HCM & Global Payroll with Time & Attendance is compliant with statutory and taxes across 40+ countries and has partnerships to cover Payroll for 108 countries, globally. Recognized as an Achiever in Everest Groups Multi-Country Payroll Assessment, Ramco HCM with built-in Mobility and Intuitive user experience continues to add on an average two new customers a week in 2016. With a comprehensive coverage of APAC, Middle East and Australia, Ramco Global Payroll covers countries such as Hong Kong, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, India among others in APAC; all of GCC and Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, Sudan, Republic of S. Africa, in Middle East-Africa; Australia, New Zealand, United States and UK.





About Ramco Systems:

Ramco is a fast growing enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenanted cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in the area of HCM and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation. Part of the USD 1 billion Ramco Group, Ramco Systems focuses on Innovation and Culture to differentiate itself in the marketplace. On Innovation front, Ramco has been focusing on moving towards Cognitive and Robotic ERP with features such as Chatbots  which allows users to complete transaction using natural conversations; Mail It  transact with the application by just sending an email; HUB It - a one screen does it all concept built to address all activities of a user; Thumb It  mobility where the system presents users with option to choose rather than type values and Prompt It  a cognitive ability which will let the system complete the transaction and prompts the user for approval.



With 1600+ employees spread across 22 offices, globally, Ramco follows a flat and open culture where employees are encouraged to share knowledge and grow. No Hierarchies, Cabin-less Offices, Respect work and not titles, among others are what makes the team say, Thank God its Monday!



Positioned as Achiever in Everest Group's Multi-country Payroll Platform Assessment; Winner of ISG Award for Innovation; Chosen as Preferred Next-Gen MRO IT Vendor by ARSA; Winner of HR Vendors of the Year Award 2016; Winner of CIO Choice Honor & Recognition 2016

