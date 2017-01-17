Creditfix reveals top 20 postcodes with the highest percentage of people living in debt

The UK's largest personal insolvency practice, Creditfix, has revealed the top 20 postcodes with the highest percentage of people living in debt and currently undertaking an IVA/PTD.

According to new nationwide data from Creditfix, the top 20 postcode areas across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland identify where there is the highest proportion of adults on an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA) or Protected Trust Deed (PTD, Scotland only).



Creditfix, which helps tens of thousands of people get in control of their finances each year, compiled the list by comparing 2011 census data of 18-64 year olds with the number of IVA/PTD clients in each postcode over the past 12 months. The new data is the most accurate representation of debt support provided across the UK thanks to Creditfixs size and insight into the market.



Topping the list is the Scottish ML postcode area, which comprises Airdrie, Bellshill, Biggar, Carluke, Coatbridge, Hamilton, Lanark, Larkhall, Motherwell, Shotts, Strathaven, Newmains and Wishaw, with 33.4 out of every 10,000 people with an IVA or PTD.



Of this list, only three postcode areas are in the south of England.



The UK postcodes most at risk in descending order are:



1. 33.4 in every 10,000 - Motherwell (ML)

2. 31.6 in every 10,000 - Kilmarnock (KA)

3. 23.2 in every 10,000 - Glasgow (G)

4. 21.0 in every 10,000 - South East London (SE)

5. 20.7 in every 10,000 - Plymouth (PL)

6. 20.4 in every 10,000 - Doncaster (DN)

7. 19.2 in every 10,000 - Edinburgh (EH)

8. 19.2 in every 10,000 - Middlesbrough (TS)

9. 18.5 in every 10,000 - Rochester (ME)

10. 17.9 in every 10,000 - Northampton (NN)

11. 17.8 in every 10,000 - Manchester (M)

12. 17.7 in every 10,000 - Stoke-on-Trent (ST)



13. 17.5 in every 10,000 - Swansea (SA)

14. 17.5 in every 10,000 - Nottingham (NG)

15. 17.3 in every 10,000 - Cardiff (CF)

16. 17.1 in every 10,000 - Peterborough (PE)

17. 17.1 in every 10,000 - Liverpool (L)

18. 16.9 in every 10,000 - Portsmouth (PO)

19. 16.8 in every 10,000 - Birmingham (B)

20. 16.7 in every 10,000 - Newcastle upon Tyne (NE)



Pearse Flynn, CEO of Creditfix, said: These figures are a stark representation of the parts of the UK in which people are most likely to be on an IVA or PTD. For example, those in Motherwell, at the top of the list, are almost twice as likely to be seeking debt advice than those at the bottom in Newcastle upon Tyne.



However, this could be a reflection of how willing people are to open up about their finances and tackle them head on, rather than ignore the issue and be tempted to brush it under the carpet.



For individuals who want to see where their hometowns rank, visit http://www.creditfix.co.uk/postcode-debt-checker/







http://www.realwire.com/releases/Creditfix-reveals-top-postcodes-with-highest-percentage-of-people-in-debt



Please contact Tank  max(at)tankpr.co.uk / claire(at)tankpr.co.uk or 0115 958 9840.

