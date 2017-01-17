Consumer and Market Insights: Argentine Haircare Market Industry Analysis

Hair care products are big business for men and women. Products include: coloring, shampoos, conditioners, oils, sheens, gels, relaxant products and curling products. In the United States, the hair care business is over $83 billion. Women are the primary consumers of hair care products. Retailers include: beauty supply shops and hair salons.

The latest report focusing on the Haircare Market has been recently added to the online database of Market Research Hubs repository. It is entitled as Consumer and Market Insights: Haircare in Argentina. The report provides in depth insights on the Haircare market and their development activities.



The Argentine Haircare market is being led by the Shampoo category both in value and volume terms and it is also forecast to register fastest growth in value terms during 2015-2020. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets lead the distribution of Haircare in the country. Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa and The Procter & Gamble Company are some of the leading players in the market. Rigid Plastics is the most commonly used packaging material in the Argentine Haircare market.



Key Findings

- The Haircare market in Argentina is forecast to witness a CAGR of 9.7% by value during 2015-2020.

- The Shampoo category is expected to register maximum share growth during 2015-2020

- The Conditioner category is forecast to register fastest value growth among all categories during 2015-2020.

- Shampoo is the largest value category in the Argentine Haircare market.



Synopsis

Consumer and Market Insights report on the Haircare market in Argentina provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and brands market shares.



What else is contained?

- Market data: Overall market value and volume data with growth analysis for 2010-2020

- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for Conditioner, Hair Colorants, Hair Loss Treatments, Perms & Relaxers, Salon Haircare, Shampoo, and Styling Agents with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2015-2020



- Leading players: Market share of brands

- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Health & Beauty Stores, Department Stores, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Variety Stores & General Merchandise Retailers and others in 2014

- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for packaging materials and containers in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Packaging material data for Rigid Plastics, Flexible Packaging, and Rigid Metal; container data for: Bottle, Tube, Bag/Sachet, Aerosol and others



ReasonsToBuy

- Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

- Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

- Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning





Comments on this PressRelease