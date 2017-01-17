       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project

ID: 517915
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) -
Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project

Richmond, BC, Canada - January 16, 2017

Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. (Mineral Hill or Company) wishes to announce that it has now negotiated the terms of its future Right of First Refusal (ROFR) for the acquisition of an additional 8% of the outstanding shares of CPS Energy Resources Plc (CPS) to bring it majority and control in development in the OPL-236 project, as announced previously in the Companys August 18, 2016 and December 5, 2016 news releases. The Company had announced that it had received the Right of First Refusal from an additional two (2) Shareholders of CPS, representing eight percent (8%) of CPSs outstanding shares. As Mineral Hill had received Conditional Acceptance from the TSX-V stock exchange for its proposed acquisition of 45% of CPSs issued shares, an exercise of the irrevocable Right of First Refusal will bring the Companys shareholdings in CPS up to fifty-three percent (53%).

The additional acquisition under the terms of the ROFR will have the exact same terms and conditions as the previously announced and executed Share Purchase Agreement for its substantial acquisition of 45% of the outstanding shares of CPS and will be conditional upon the final approval of the submitted substantial acquisition by the Exchange.

The December 5, 2016 News Release also stated that Mineral Hill had secured the second phase of funding for the development of the OPL-236 project through a significant eight-year USD Zero-coupon bond issue, on the assumption that the Company would eventually exercise its irrevocable ROFR to acquire the additional eight percent (8%) of CPS.

The Company seeks Safe Harbor

For further information, please contact:
Dieter Peter
President & CEO Phone: (604) 278-1135

Mineral Hill Industries Ltd.
-Mayfield Business Centre-
#1140-13700 Mayfield Place,


Richmond, BC, V6V 2E4
Canada
Ph: 604-278-1135
Fx: 604-278-1139
Email: info(at)mineralhill.com
www.mineralhill.com

Trading Symbols:
TSX Venture Exchange: MHI
Frankfurt Xetra: N8Z1/WKN: AODLHP
OTC Market (US): MHIFF

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

Requests:





published by: irw
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/17/2017 - 12:23
Language: English
News-ID 517915
Character count: 2591
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Mineral Hill Industries Ltd.
Stadt: Wien


Number of hits: 74

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.542
Registriert Heute: 12
Registriert Gestern: 15
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 361


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z