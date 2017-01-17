Aricent is rated a leading player in five industries including semiconductor, telecommunications and enterprise software
(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD CITY, California - January 17, 2017 - For a record fourth year, Aricent has been recognized as an established and expansive player by Zinnov within its annual Zinnov Zones 2016 Product Engineering Services (PES) report. The in-depth report is part of Zinnov Zones (formerly known as Global Service Provider Ratings (GSPR)). Aricent has been placed in the Leadership zone in five key industries: automotive, enterprise software, semiconductor, telecommunications, and industrial automation. Notably, Zinnov commended Aricents presence in the execution zone within two major industry verticals: consumer electronics and consumer software.
Zinnov Zones is an annual rating which evaluates Service Providers based on their competencies and capabilities. It has become one of the most trusted reports globally, for both enterprises and service providers to better understand the vendor ecosystem in multiple domains. It ranks global players on the basis of their R&D Practice Maturity, Breadth, Innovation and Ecosystem Connect. For additional details, please visit: http://www.slideshare.net/zinnov/zinnov-zones-2016-pes-executive-summary.
Sidhant Rastogi, Zinnovs partner and practice head said: Aricents strong capabilities in Semiconductors and Telecommunication have helped it emerge as a leading player in the industry. The companys technology solutions and investments in areas such as in-vehicle LTE connectivity, LTE eNodeB Full System, Platform Verification of ARM7 SoC, M2M/ Heavy Equipment Monitoring & Tracking, Customer Experience Management, Multimode Small Cell and IoT & Wearable Platforms have positioned Aricent at the cutting-edge amongst their peers in the industry.
In 2016 Zinnov also ranked Aricent as one of the leading players within its Internet of Things (IoT) Technology Services market report. In March Aricent was positioned as one of the key players in new media, gaming and broadcasting.
Frank Kern, Aricents chief executive officer concluded: We are delighted by this recognition from Zinnov. As both a design and engineering partner, we are proud to deliver deep industry know-how, speed and agility and unmatched innovation to our clients. And our ranking in the leadership zone-for the fourth consecutive year-reflects our commitment to delivery excellence and our forward looking ethos to help create a sustainable value for our customers.
About Aricent
Aricent is a global design and engineering company innovating for the digital era. With more than 12,000 talented designers and engineers and over 25 years of experience, we help the world's leading companies solve their most important business and technology innovation challenges - from Customer to Chip.
Media contact for Aricent:
Chevaan Seresinhe
Sonus PR
Chevaan.Seresinhe(at)sonuspr.com
Tel: +44 20 3751 0332
