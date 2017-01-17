BABY DU Launches Unique Line Of Organic Gender Neutral Baby Clothes

London, UK, (Jan 17, 2017) - London designer, Danny Duod, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of, Baby Du, a ground-breaking new line of urban baby clothes on Jan 3, 2017.



In a world of large productions and cheap items, many products including baby wears and baby accessories, are produced from synthetic materials that are made from toxic chemicals.



These toxin ridden products pose health risks for everyone who uses them. Babies are not exempted from these risks when in contact with these synthetic products. It was this realization that made Danny Duod to come up with an enviable line of baby clothes that are cool, gender neutral and 100% organic.



Speaking excitedly, Danny Duod said; I am extremely delighted about the upcoming launch of our new clothing line. When talking about baby clothes that are crafted with both the baby and parents in mind, think about Baby Du. Our clothes offer comfortability, and will be available in a wide range of design choices that has never been seen before.



Suffice it to say that Baby Du is an offshoot of Duods successful adult line, Duo Du London, and will feature fun, carefully selected, hand drawn designs inspired by different facets of urban culture such as street wear, street art, tribal and tattoo motifs.



Danny continued; All garments take into consideration the sensitivity of babies skin as well as the demands of their active lifestyle. Baby Du is a departure from the boring offerings of conventional department stores.



Duo Du London was inundated with fans wanting to see their children representing the same cool clothes that they wear. Baby Du was born out of the simple question "Why cant babies du it too?"



Baby Du aims to offer style savvy parents with a line of unique fresh clothing by diverting away from overused colours and designs - which is why you will never see a pastel blue giraffe on a Baby Du bib. Whether parents are shopping for baby clothes with urban style or simply a high-quality garment, this clothing line makes baby and parents feel good.





With a burning passion to take the industry by storm, the organization (Baby Du) is presently running a Kickstarter campaign with the intent of raising a total fee of £15,000. This fund will cover the costs of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing the initial run of Baby Du clothing.



The campaign can be found via the following link - https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/duodulondon/baby-du-caution-only-for-cool-babies



Following the mission of Duo Du London, Baby Du prides itself on the production of comfortable, high quality, yet affordable, garments. Baby and family are guaranteed total care from the design to distribution of each item of clothing. Baby Du allows families to start cultivating a creative style early, with some of the coolest designs on the globe.



By making a donation to our campaign, you are helping us raise the funds necessary to get Baby Du out there. All signs seem to be pointing towards Baby Du quickly becoming an interesting gender neutral and organic baby wear brand in 2017 and beyond. Support us by sharing the baby Du love with your network. The best is certainly yet to come Danny Duod concluded.



About Danny Duod

Danny Duod is a London based designer, originally from Ghana. His passion for apparel design and production began at a young age, when he began silk-screening his designs onto cloth and selling his prints to women in the local community, who would then turn them into garments.



Danny later moved to the UK where he studied graphic design and architecture. He founded Duo Du London in 2012, which he named after his late mother Duo Dus biggest fan. Danny brings the same passion and creativity from his adult line to Baby Du. For more information about Baby Du visit http://www.duodulondon.co.uk/blog.



About Duo Du London

Established in 2012, the Duo Du London urban collection of abstract apparel is designed by Danny Duod. From the designer's London studio, the unique, tribal-like designs are hand drawn using calligraphic pens and Chinese inks. The detail behind the designs is likened to tattoo artwork  with an aboriginal edge. Danny's final images are screen printed onto a range of carefully selected soft, organic cotton fabrics. Some are also finished with official Swarovski crystals to add a little sparkle to the final product.



The brand is named after Danny's late mother  Duo Du London's biggest fan. The brand prides itself on its production of comfortable, high quality, yet affordable, garments. The customer is guaranteed total care from design to distribution of each item of clothing.



