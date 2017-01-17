Japan Rail Pass Now partner with Viator to offer online bookings for the best attractions in Japan

Japan Rail Pass Now, an Australian online travel agent, has partnered with Viator, to provide customers with a resource for researching and booking activities in all parts of Japan.

(firmenpresse) - Sydney, NSW, Australia - Japan Rail Pass Now, an Australian online travel agent, has partnered with Viator, to provide customers with a resource for researching and booking activities in all parts of Japan.



Through the partnership with Viator, Japan Rail Pass Now will provide its customers access to a huge range of attractions, tours and experiences. The main cities covered include popular hot spots such as Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, Hiroshima and Fukuoka. Customers will be able to book directly through different parts of the website which include the Travel Guide section and various email marketing campaigns.



The agreement is a part of Japan Rail Pass Nows growth strategy to offer additional products besides the highly popular Japan Rail Pass . Customers will benefit by having direct access to the extensive range of Japan travel products Viator offers.



Adam McKnight, Managing Director of Japan Rail Pass Now, said:



Japan Rail Pass Now strive to ensure its customers have the best time on their trip to Japan. By teaming up with Viator, it allows us the opportunity to inspire them to do things they hadnt imagined or werent aware of. This enriches their travel experience and makes sure they get the most out of their trip.



In 2017 our main objective is to increase revenue through other sales channels such as attractions and hotels. Im thrilled to partner with Viator who are at the top of the game when it comes to the best attractions and experiences around the world.



Examples of experiences Japan Rail Pass Now users will have access to:



- Tokyo Sumo Wrestling Tournament  See a famous Japanese traditional sumo tournament

- Tokyo Studio Ghibli Museum Afternoon Tour  Home to works from Japans renowned Studio Ghibli film animation studio

- The Art of the Geisha: Private Dinner in Kyoto  Spend an incredible evening dining in Kyoto at an exclusive private restaurant accompanied by a maiko, or apprentice geisha



- Disneyland or Disneysea 1-Day Passport Ticket and Private Transfer from Tokyo  Enjoy this convenient combo that includes a 1-day passport ticket to Disneyland as well as a private transfer

- Mt Fuji Day Trip including Lake Ashi Sightseeing Cruise from Tokyo  Visit Japan's iconic Mt Fuji, cruise Lake Ashi and ride the Mt Komagatake Ropeway

- Tokyo Robot Evening Cabaret Show  Enjoy an amazing evening with a Japanese cabaret show at the Robot Restaurant



About Japan Rail Pass Now:



Japan Rail Pass Now is a Sydney-based travel agency specialising in the Japan Rail Pass. Founded in 2010, they have been able to provide customers with simple and knowledgeable information on the Japan Rail Pass.



For more information please visit www.japanrailpass.com.au



CONTACT:

Tara Mackie

Company: Japan Rail Pass Now

Phone: 1300 635 500

Email: helpdesk(at)japanrailpassnow.com.au

Website: http://www.japanrailpass.com





More information:

http://www.japanrailpass.com



PressRelease by

Japan Rail Pass Now

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/17/2017 - 12:58

Language: English

News-ID 517925

Character count: 3275

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Japan Rail Pass Now



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 66



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease