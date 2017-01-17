Watch Professional Tree Removal in Newcastle Arborists Remove Trees Live

Assurance Trees is celebrating the launch of their new Tree Removal in Newcastle service in the Newcastle area. Watch professional Arborists remove trees live, and have the opportunity for your own tree removal estimations and consultations. Further information can be found at http://www.assurancetrees.com.au.

(firmenpresse) - In a slightly different approach to launching its new Tree Removal in Newcastle service, Assurance Trees, a professional Arborist Tree Removal Services in the Hunter Valley has decided to allow residents in the Newcastle area to watch professional arborists remove trees live and in person, and have the opportunity for their own tree removal estimations and consultations, and this is taking place until March 1st 2017.



Where most tree services businesses tend to just put an their name in the yellow pages, Assurance Trees has decided to be a little more exciting and time saving with the start of its new [Tree Removal in Newcastle service](http://www.assurancetrees.com.au/tree-removal-newcastle-nsw/).



Aaron Bath, Owner and Founder at Assurance Trees, says: "We wanted to involve the public in what we do regarding tree conservation, pruning and safely, as well as launch our new Tree Removal services in the local Newcastle because we wanted to put our name on the map for both residential and business customers. It should be really worthwhile and we're hoping it help raise awareness of the importance of . It should go great unless it rains!"



Assurance Trees has always made a point of standing out when compared to other Arborist Tree Removal Services in the Newcastle area. This launch celebration is just one of the many ways it does so.



Here is an real live example of Assurance Trees in action, so residents know what to expect.



https://youtu.be/pW49ZPUdStI



This promotion is a great chance for Newcastle residents to watch how professional arborists safely prune and remove trees, using ropes, drones and heavy machinery, stump grinders and support a time tested local business.



Assurance Trees has been serving the Hunter, Lake Macquarie areas since 2009 and are looking forward to providing their professional tree services now in Newcastle. To date Aaron and his team have served over over one thousand customers and has become recognized as Level 5 Arborists and tree surgery specialists. They can be found on 2 Forest Hill Drive and travel to all areas of the Hunter region including Newcastle.





Aaron Bath also said: "While Assurance Trees may not be the only business with this kind of offering, local residents are choosing Assurance Trees because From the largest tree removal to the most careful pruning."



When asked about the new [Tree Removal in Newcastle service](https://www.google.com.au/maps/place/Assurance+Trees/(at)-32.710929,151.552009,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x6b7345b18147373f:0x81d0852106779b26!8m2!3d-32.710929!4d151.554203), Aaron Bath said: "We think it's going to be a hit because residents and [businesses in Newcastle](http://www.businesschamber.com.au/Hunter/Member/44690) need professional and safe tree removal".



Further information about Assurance Trees and their new Tree Removal in Newcastle service can be discovered at http://www.assurancetrees.com.au.





