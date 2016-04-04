First Majestic Produces a Record 18.7M Silver Eqv. Oz in 2016 (4.4M Silver Eqv. Oz in Q4); Announces 2017 Production Outlook and Cost Guidance

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic" or the "Company") (FRANKFURT: FMV)(TSX: FR)(NYSE: AG)(BVM: AG) is pleased to announce the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2016 production results, as well as production and cost guidance for 2017. Production costs are scheduled to be released on February 22, 2017 with the Company's full-year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results.

Total production in 2016 reached a new record of 18.7 million equivalent ounces of silver, representing a 16% increase over 2015, consisting of 11.9 million ounces of silver, 62,436 ounces of gold, 33.2 million pounds of lead and 10.6 million pounds of zinc.

Production in the fourth quarter of 2016 totaled 4.4 million equivalent ounces of silver consisting of 2.8 million ounces of silver, 14,743 ounces of gold, 7.7 million pounds of lead and 1.2 million pounds of zinc.

As of December 31, 2016, the Company held US$129.0 million of cash in its treasury.

"2016 was an extremely volatile year with silver prices increasing from $13 per ounce in January to $21 per ounce in July before settling around $16 per ounce at year end," said Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO. "This extreme volatility continued to drive our cost reduction strategy by adopting best practice policies throughout all areas of the business. Improvements in our operating procedures and the continuous search and use of new technologies allowed us to achieve new production records in 2016. Our record ending balance of cash and our increased investments in exploration and development in 2017 is expected to result in significant silver production growth in 2018 and beyond."

Total ore processed during the quarter at the Company's six operating silver mines: Santa Elena, La Encantada, La Parrilla, Del Toro, San Martin and La Guitarra, amounted to 844,155 tonnes which is consistent compared to the previous quarter.

Silver grades in the quarter averaged 137 g/t compared to 150 g/t in the previous quarter. The slight decrease in silver grades is primarily due to lower grades at Del Toro in the month of October due to limited production at the high grade Dolores mine. As a result, the Company increased production rates at the San Juan mine to offset the decrease in ore production from Dolores. Beginning in November, production at the Dolores mine returned to normal operating levels.

Combined silver recoveries averaged 76%, relatively unchanged compared to the previous quarter's average of 77%.

The Company's underground development in the fourth quarter consisted of 14,918 metres, reflecting a 17% increase compared to 12,764 metres completed in the previous quarter. The Company also completed 36,351 metres of diamond drilling in the quarter, representing a slight increase compared to 36,290 metres in the prior quarter. A substantial portion of the current drilling and development is for the purpose of updating Mineral Reserves and Resources which the Company expects to release in late March 2017. In addition, updated NI 43-101 Technical Reports for San Martin, Del Toro and La Parrilla are expected to be released in the first half of 2017.

2017 Production Outlook and Cost Guidance:

The Company anticipates 2017 silver production will range between 11.1 to 12.4 million ounces (or 16.6 to 18.5 million silver equivalent ounces) representing consistent silver production compared to 2016 and a slightly lower production of silver equivalent ounces primarily due to less by-product credits expected at Santa Elena and La Parrilla.

A mine-by-mine breakdown of the 2017 production guidance is included in the table below. Cash cost and AISC guidance is shown per payable silver ounce. Metal price and foreign currency assumptions for calculating equivalents are: silver: $16.50/oz, gold: $1,200/oz, lead: $1.00/lb, zinc: $1.20/lb, MXN:USD 20:1.

The Company is projecting its 2017 All-In Sustaining Cost per Ounce ("AISC"), as defined by the World Gold Council, to be within a range of $11.96 to $12.88 consolidated on a per payable silver ounce basis. Excluding non-cash items, the Company anticipates its 2017 AISC to be within a range of $11.36 to $12.21 per payable silver ounce. An itemized AISC cost table is provided below:

In 2017, the Company plans to invest a total of $124.0 million on capital expenditures consisting of $46.2 million for sustaining requirements and $77.8 million for expansionary projects. This represents a 40% increase compared to the 2016 capital budget and is aligned with the Company's future growth strategy of developing additional mine production levels at each of the Company's operations, preparing for the upcoming expansion at La Guitarra, completing the roasting circuit and preparing for block caving at La Encantada, in addition to the exploration work at Plomosas which is expected to result in a new Preliminary Economic Assessment in 2018.

The Company is planning to complete a total of 74,850 metres of underground development in 2017, representing a 51% increase compared to 49,428 metres completed in 2016. In addition, the Company is planning to complete a total of 183,000 metres of exploration drilling in 2017, representing an 85% increase compared to 98,678 metres completed in 2016.

The 2017 drilling program will consist of approximately 43,000 metres of diamond drilling intended to upgrade Resources to Reserves at La Parrilla, Del Toro, La Guitarra and Santa Elena; approximately 100,000 metres of diamond drilling intended to increase or add new Measured & Indicated or Inferred Resources at the six operating mines, with a focus at Nazareno in La Guitarra and the Ermitano West project in Santa Elena; and drill approximately 40,000 metres at the Plomosas silver project.

The 2017 annual budget includes capital investments totaling $53.3 million to be spent on underground development, $33.2 million towards property, plant and equipment, $27.0 million in exploration and $10.5 million towards corporate automation and efficiency projects. Management has the option to make adjustments to the budget should metal prices have any dramatic price changes throughout 2017.

First Majestic is a mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets and the pursuit through acquisition of additional mineral assets which contribute to the Company achieving its corporate growth objectives.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of First Majestic Silver Corp. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future price of silver and other metals, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the realization of mineral reserve estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting time lines, hedging practices, currency exchange rate fluctuations, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, timing and possible outcome of pending litigation, title disputes or claims and limitations on insurance coverage. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of First Majestic Silver Corp. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the integration of acquisitions; risks related to international operations; risks related to joint venture operations; actual results of current exploration activities; actual results of current reclamation activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of metals; possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business - Risk Factors" in First Majestic Silver Corp.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2015, available on , and Form 40-F on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C. Although First Majestic Silver Corp. has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Majestic Silver Corp. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

