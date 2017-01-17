Study Shows Improved Primary Adherence as high as 99% using InstyMeds Automated Direct-to-Patient Dispensers

(firmenpresse) - MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- A 2017 conducted at the University of Minnesota and published in the journal ClinicoEconomics and Outcomes Research found patients that have their medications dispensed at the point of care have much higher rates of adherence.

The study measured the rate of primary adherence realized with InstyMeds automated dispensers over the course of more than 1 million prescriptions. The rate of primary adherence with InstyMeds soared 20% above the national average, to a rate of 91.7% -- as high as 98.5% at some facilities.

Medication non-adherence is a $300 billion problem for US healthcare. Writes study author Jacob Moroshek, "Improved adherence over the national rate should lead to better patient outcomes, fewer return visits, and lower healthcare costs."

The InstyMeds Pharmacy Logistics System was developed in partnership with physicians and pharmacists. It incorporates the best pharmacy management practices and complies with all applicable regulations. The dispenser receives electronic medication orders from physicians, and utilizes a state of the art automated dispenser to provide the patient with their medication -- safely, conveniently, quickly -- at the point of care. For almost two decades, hundreds of hospitals and urgent care and other clinics have used InstyMeds to dispense medications directly to their patients, with 98% patient satisfaction.

"This study is the latest addition to an expanding body of evidence demonstrating the crucial role automated medication dispensing systems can play in improving care outcomes and reducing the overall cost of healthcare," said Brad Schraut, CEO of . "Scientific studies have already established a 100% accuracy rate among medications dispensed by InstyMeds, and now we can demonstrate significant improvement in primary adherence, with the potential to save hundreds of billions of dollars in avoidable costs for American healthcare."

At an incredible price point far lower than the cost of building a new pharmacy, InstyMeds provides an unprecedented opportunity to deliver value based care and increase patient satisfaction.

Founded in 1999 in Minneapolis, Minn., provides an automated system which dispenses prescription medications directly to patients at the point of care, thereby improving prescription fill rates and reducing downstream costs associated with patient noncompliance. In addition, InstyMeds offers a level of convenience to enhance patient satisfaction and give healthcare facilities a competitive edge. With close to 3 million prescription medications dispensed, InstyMeds' mission is to make patients better, faster by providing immediate access to acute medications.

