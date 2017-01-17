GSX Office 365 Security Audit Helps Administrators Secure Cloud Environments

Simplified Office 365 Auditing to Minimize Risks and Default Access to a Year of Tracking Records

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- [], the leading provider of monitoring and reporting solutions for on-premises and cloud unified communications -- today announced its GSX 365 Security to help administrators secure their cloud environments. The Security helps simplify the auditing of Office 365 and allows for fast security incident responses with rich visualizations on a single clean dashboard, advanced search capabilities and long-term storage of the data.

An organization's employees perform millions of actions on Office 365 every day. Without the appropriate tools to investigate, administrators do not have the information needed when an incident occurs. Auditing is required to find out who is responsible for each incident and what actions need to be taken in order to resolve vulnerabilities in your Office 365 environment.

"As organizations become increasingly reliant on the cloud, security auditing has never been more important," said JF Piot, VP of Product Development. "IT administrators need clear insights into their system's environments to prevent risks and ensure security, and GSX created the GSX 365 Security Audit as a solution to meet that need."

GSX sets itself apart from the competition by offering one year of storage by default (vs. Microsoft's 180 days), with additional purchase options for long term data storage, along with a clear dashboard providing comprehensive data to easily navigate in case of issues.

Benefits include:

The GSX Security makes investigating an incident easy, by enabling audit reporting for any user, time frame, or document needed. The audit shows who viewed, modified, or deleted something and allows for fast security incident response with rich visualizations and time lines.

With the GSX Security , administrators can control their data integrity with granular settings and permissions management. Administrators are able to detect suspicious user activities to identify external attacks on an environment, such as credential leaks. GSX collects records of all user activity so you can detect unusual behavior and take action.

The Security Audit also lets administrators protect their environments by proactively preventing threats, providing a complete understanding of the potential vulnerabilities in your Office 365 environment.

For more information on the GSX Security Audit, please visit:

GSX Solutions is the leading provider of monitoring and reporting solutions for unified communications, whether on-premises or in the cloud, including Microsoft Office 365, SharePoint, Exchange, Skype for Business, Blackberry servers and IBM applications. A single dashboard monitors the applications themselves, as well as all components that might impact their performance, including network, identity management, security, database, load balancer, and operating system. Powerful Office 365 management tools include advanced usage reporting, security audit, enterprise class administration, and end-to-end performance monitoring.

GSX is a Microsoft Systems Center Alliance Partner, and a Microsoft Gold Partner on Messaging competency. For more product information and partner opportunities, please visit

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

GSX company contact:







Media contact:





More information:

http://www.gsx.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/17/2017 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 517935

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: GSX Solutions, Inc.

Stadt: BOSTON, MA





Number of hits: 31



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease