Hadoop & Big Data Analytics Market Size & Status in U.S., EU, Japan, India, China and Southeast Asia Forecasted Until 2021

The research report on the global Hadoop & Big Data Analytics is a scientific effort to determine the development prospects of the market from 2016 to 2021. The market projected to grow from USD 6.71 Billion in 2016 to USD 40.69 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 43.4% between 2016 and 2021.

Hadoop & Big Data Analytics Market

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 17, 2017: Nowadays, Hadoop is considered as one of the well-organized tools to manage immense amounts of data today, due to this the global market for Hadoop has been witnessing rapid expansion since its release in 2011. To explore this, a latest report has been added to the wide offerings of Market Research Hub (MRH), titled as, Hadoop & Big Data Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021. According to the research, the major driver of this expansion is the rising volume of structured and unstructured data, increasing demand for big data analytics and quick data processing services offered by Hadoop technology. Thus, the report analyzes the Hadoop and big data analytics development status and its future growth until 2021.



Geographically, Key regions focused in the report includes United States, Japan, Europe, India, China and Southeast Asia. All of these regions are analyzed to calculate its market size during the years 2011 to 2016. In the first section, the industry overview of the market is reviewed, to understand its scope and market dynamics. Big data analytics can be defined as the process of gathering, regulating and analyzing the huge amount of data. At present, it is well known that the large heap of data generated every day in the form of varied databases is giving rise to the Big Data and a proper analysis of this data is getting the necessity for every organization. Hadoop, in that case, acts as a savior for Big Data Analytics and assists the organizations to manage the data effectively.



Further, the report segments the market on the basis of its type and by end users/application. By types, Hadoop software covers the following segments:



Hadoop packaged software

Hadoop application software

Hadoop management software

Hadoop performance monitoring software





This software helps the business in storing the massive amount of data and getting rid of spending the amount on the traditional database. Among these, performance monitoring software solution subsegment of the Hadoop big data analytics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to aggregate demand for data management on spread computing platforms. Whereas, On the basis of applications, the market has been segmented into telecommunication, Web, Banking & Finance and Retail.



Key players in the market are listed below:



Google

Facebook

IBM

Airbnb

Linkedin

Oracle

Amazon

Huawei

Netflix

Baidu

Alibaba

Tecent



All of these players are mentioned in detail including the major informations, such as company profile, revenue, recent developments and products, service & solutions.





