2017 Future of Education Technology Conference to Showcase the Newest Startups Transforming Ed Tech

19 Companies to Introduce Their Unique Innovations in Conference Expo's Startup Pavilion

(firmenpresse) - PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- The (FETC), the largest, national, independent education technology conference, today announced the 19 companies that will demonstrate their transformative ed tech solutions as part of the 2017 FETC Startup Pavilion, located in the conference's . Taking place January 24 - 27, 2017 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., the conference aims to connect attendees with today's most innovative technologies and applications in the ed tech space, including those from the newest startups making their mark on the industry.

With the education market valued at , there is huge potential for companies looking to disrupt an industry and deliver new ways for students around the world to learn the skills needed for their future careers. And with ed tech poised to capture a great deal of investment in 2017 and become the digitized sector yet, a number of companies have emerged to capitalize on this opportunity and offer groundbreaking new products.

"The education technology industry is a vibrant and dynamic one, in which new advancements to enhance the ways educators teach and how students learn seem to emerge each day," said Jennifer Womble, program chair of FETC. "Our Startup Pavilion puts the spotlight on the newest entrants to the market, giving these next-generation companies the chance to showcase their cutting-edge innovations and explain to attendees how their solutions can transform education at their schools. We are pleased to welcome the 19 companies participating in the 2017 Startup Pavilion and eager to see their ed tech breakthroughs in action."

The 19 companies to be featured in the FETC Startup Pavilion are: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and .

Spanning the areas of virtual reality, e-learning, coding, game-based learning, curriculum and instructional tools, software to create more interactive and personalized learning, and more, these startups reflect the vibrancy and diversity of the ed tech market, while meeting the changing requirements of today's schools and addressing the growing demand for more digital learning solutions. As part of the Startup Pavilion, each company will provide FETC attendees with hands-on demonstrations of their innovations and show how these solutions can make a difference in their schools and districts.

The Startup Pavilion will be located at Booth No. 2005 in the FETC exposition hall. Attendees can learn more about these 19 startups and their innovative solutions during the conference's expo hours, taking place Wednesday, January 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Thursday, January 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and Friday, January 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

In addition to the Startup Pavilion, emerging startups in the ed tech space will present their game-changing solutions as part of the FETC PitchFest, conducted in partnership with the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA). During this event, participating startups will present a five-minute pitch of their innovative products, with the winner chosen from a group of finalists, based on audience polling. FETC PitchFest will take place at the Learning Lab Theater #1 in Booth 863, with semi-final rounds of presentations on Thursday, January 26 at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The finals will take place on Friday, January 27 at 12:00 p.m.

Additional information about FETC 2017 is available at or by calling toll-free 1-800-727-1227.

The National Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), the largest, national, independent education technology conference, annually attracts thousands of education and technology leaders from around the world. Delivering strategies and best practices for student success and schoolwide advancement, FETC is known as one of the nation's premier education technology events! Recognized for its outstanding program year after year, FETC provides CTOs, CIOs, Innovation Directors, Special Ed/Pupil Services Directors, Early Childhood Directors, Media Specialists, Technologists, Administrators and other Educators the opportunity to explore the most effective integration of technology across the curriculum -- from preK-12 -- through premium sessions, intensive workshops, various concurrent sessions, live demonstrations of several hundred hardware and software products, plus much more.

LRP Conferences, LLC, an affiliate of LRP Publications, produces more than a dozen professional conferences and trade shows annually including: Campus Technology Conference, Ergonomics Conference & ErgoExpo, Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), Recruiting Trends Conference, and Talent Acquisition Tech Conference.

LRP Publications, founded in 1977 by Kenneth Kahn, is a broad-based media company serving business and education professionals. Specializing in the fields of education administration, education law, education technology, federal employment, human resources, workers' compensation and disability, the company publishes hundreds of books, pamphlets, newsletters, videos and online resources on various topics including Title 1 and Special Education. Additionally, LRP publishes two industry-leading magazines: Human Resources Executive® and Risk & Insurance®, plus delivers top-quality training and professional development with eLearning, conferences and tradeshows including: HR Technology Conference & Exposition®, National Institute on Legal Issues of Educating Individuals with Disabilities®, National Workers' Compensation and Disability Conference® & Expo and dozens more. For a complete list of LRP products, eCourses and conferences, please visit .

