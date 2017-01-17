       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?


BRIDGE Energy Group's 2017 Utility Company Survey Reveals Staff Experience Concerns as #1 New Project Inhibitor

Outsourcing Operational Technology Services No Longer Viewed as Taboo

ID: 517940
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - NEWTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- (BRIDGE) today announced results from the company's 2017 BRIDGE Index Utility Industry . Reaching over 20,000 utility executives, managers and engineers, this is one of the most comprehensive surveys in the industry. Results uncovered a 71% increase in organizations considering outsourcing their OT operations and support -- fueled by 45% of utilities surveyed concerned about limited staff experience and pending employee retirement. Full survey results are available here:

Top real-time operation challenges for 45% #utility organizations-Limited experienced staff or retiring staff

48% #utility companies are -- or will -- consider outsourcing OT Operations & support -- up from 28% in 2012

Conducted by BRIDGE Energy Group, the annual utility survey provides insight on grid enhancement activities and priorities set forth by North American utilities. The 2017 BRIDGE Index Grid Operations Survey also reveals the Top Three, near-term grid enhancement projects as:

1. Communications Network
2. Distribution Automation
3. Customer Service Portals

Consistent with the industry's increased spend on grid modernization, top projects planned include systems, infrastructure and technologies focused on the communication, visualization and quality of data. "These projects can have an immediate impact on improving operational performance and are the building blocks upon which grid modernization goals will be achieved, including increased situational awareness, grid reliability, DER integration and more," said Mike Bianco, VP Grid Operations Solutions, BRIDGE Energy Group.

Survey results also show that North American utilities are satisfied with current power outage and restoration solutions, as 41% of the utilities surveyed have upgraded their meters to smart meters for their primary source of outage information and 60% are now using advanced technology to detect blue sky outages.

To discuss BRIDGE Energy Group 2017 BRIDGE Index Grid Operations Survey results visit BRIDGE at DTECH2017 (Booth #1031), contact or download the results by visiting:

To improve your utility organization's operational performance, contact BRIDGE at 1.888.351.8999 or via

BRIDGE Energy Group is the leading consulting and systems integration company focused on improving utility operational performance. BRIDGE combines business, OT and IT domain expertise to deliver and optimize innovative grid operations solutions. BRIDGE's capabilities and expert services enable engagement at any stage in the lifecycle, from strategy & regulatory to implementation & optimization. Founded in 2004, BRIDGE is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information on BRIDGE, please contact 888-351-8999 or visit.

Image Available:

Jackie Abramian


BridgeView Marketing (for BRIDGE Energy Group)
603-570-7533



More information:
http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3098405



Keywords (optional):

utilities, scada, power-outage, electricity, oil, gas, smart-meters, smart-grid, grid-transformation,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/17/2017 - 12:10
Language: English
News-ID 517940
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: BRIDGE Energy Group
Stadt: NEWTON, MA


Number of hits: 22

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.542
Registriert Heute: 12
Registriert Gestern: 15
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 365


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z