Valentine Sale Announced For Acrylic Makeup Organizer By Cosmopolitan Collection

Cosmopolitan Collection will hold a special sale on their best-selling acrylic makeup organizer in celebration of valentine's day next month.

(firmenpresse) - Valentine's Day is just a few weeks away, and to celebrate Cosmopolitan Collection announced a special sale on their popular [acrylic makeup organizer](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00T0O7G8G/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_YgY.xbS34QN1D) for the holiday.



"There are so many days to celebrate: birthdays, anniversaries, valentine's day, etc. You can get the standard flowers or candy, but they don't last. Why not get your sweetest a gift they can use every day forever?" says company spokesperson Rob Bower. "Our acrylic makeup organizer is attractive, durable and a perfect gift. We encourage you to surprise your sweetheart with something new this year for valentine's day, our makeup organizer will make a perfect [valentine's day present](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G)."



The Cosmopolitan Collection Amazon Makeup Organizer is the top ranked organizer on Amazon.com. Made of a clear acrylic, the organizer is durable and easy to clean. The organizer can be stacked, or separated into two pieces, and contains four drawers and many other slots for various makeup products and brushes.



Customers have loved the makeup organizer, and out of 175 reviews, 97% of customers say they like their makeup organizer. Satisfied customer Hot Wheels wrote, "Organizers Rejoice! Who wants to be more organized? I do. Who needs more space for cosmetics and jewelry? I do. This organizer definitely utilizes space efficiently! I can fit all my cosmetics (lipstick, foundation, brush set, eyelash curler) plus skincare items. This organizer is a dream come true!! I was so fortunate to get this to help me stay neat and organized in exchange for my unbiased review. I am not the best photographer. I can tell you however that this is the best acrylic organizer I have seen and used so far. It takes up a lot less space and holds a lot more then the others I have. This organizer is approximately: 9.4 x 5.9 x 7.32. Professionally packaged and arrived in perfect condition. Fabulous gift idea for a bridal shower, birthday, wedding and for the real organizer that wants the best! Get it !"





For a limited time, the Cosmopolitan Collection Acrylic Makeup Organizer is priced at $29.97, a special price for Sweetest Day, and is sold exclusively on Amazon.com. Any order over $49 will ship for free. Cosmopolitan Collection stands behind their organizer and offers a satisfaction guarantee on every purchase.



About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





