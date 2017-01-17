Sustainable Mobile Device Strategies save UK companies an average 33% of their annual spend on mobile devices

BRACKNELL, UK. 17th January 2017 UK companies are saving an average of 33% of their annual spend on mobile devices by introducing a Sustainable Mobile Device Strategy say IT buyers in the latest research. Buyers estimated that by carefully considering their mobile device purchases against key sustainability criteria they could extend the average life of their notebooks, tablets, hybrids and handhelds by more than two years. The independent research was carried out by Opinion Matters on behalf of Panasonic Business and surveyed IT buyers in 250 companies.



Financial, rather than environmental and corporate social responsibility concerns, are the primary drivers for implementing the strategy. Total Cost of Ownership savings through extended use of notebooks, tablets, hybrids and handheld devices as well as their accessories and peripherals was cited as the most important issue when considering a sustainability strategy.



The primary savings that businesses cared most about as a result of implementing a strategy were reduction of spend on new devices (38%), better recycling of devices (34%), a reduction in the TCO of devices (32%) and a reduction in spend on batteries (29%).



More than 95% of IT buyers say that sustainable mobile IT is highly important or important to their business. So far 83% of UK companies have introduced a Sustainable Mobile Device Strategy for their notebook, hybrid, tablet and handheld devices, with 55% introducing one in the past 3 years.



UK businesses have quickly realised that taking a sustainable approach to the purchase of their mobile devices delivers significant financial, as well as environmental benefits, said Jan Kaempfer, General Manager for Marketing for Panasonic Computer Product Solutions. Practical considerations, such as the long-term compatibility of accessories and peripherals, failure rates, warranties and easily swappable batteries all add up to longer lasting devices, resulting in better TCO and a reduced spend on new equipment.





Businesses still waiting to implement a Sustainable Mobile Device Strategy are missing out on significant savings  on average 33% of their annual mobile device budget.



An Executive Summary of the research findings can be downloaded here: http://business.panasonic.co.uk/computer-product/sites/default/nfsfiles/technical_downloads/115098%20Sustainable%20IT%20strategy%20whitepaper%20v4.pdf.



For businesses looking to implement a Sustainable Mobile Device Strategy, Panasonic Toughbook has commissioned a whitepaper by analyst group QuoCirca on the key issues to consider. Download here rebecca.may(at)eu.panasonic.com.





