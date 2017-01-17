Avrupa Minerals Provides Review of 2016 and Plans for 2017

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AVU)(FRANKFURT: 8AM)(OTC PINK: AVPMF) is pleased to provide an overview of the Company's progress during 2016 and an outline of planned activities for 2017. Base metal prices increased across the board, making Avrupa's copper and zinc projects in southern Portugal more attractive for potential joint venture in 2017. The Company was successful in 2016, delivering a number of positive milestones while advancing several projects.

Plans for 2017:

Following is a list of our program accomplishments during 2016:

Kosovo Projects:

Portugal Projects:

Other Projects:

Avrupa's President and CEO, Paul W. Kuhn, commented: "We are encouraged by the progress our team made during 2016, even as the junior resource markets remained difficult for exploration companies. We made positive advancement on our non-JV'd projects in Portugal while maintaining the status quo for the JV programs in preparation for a strong 2017 in both Portugal and Kosovo. We are well-positioned to form new JV's in Portugal, and we expect to be able to re-start the work programs at Covas and Alvalade during Q1/Q2 of 2017. We expect to utilize our deep knowledge in Kosovo to re-initiate an already-successful generative exploration program around that country during the coming year."

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company focused on discovery, using a prospect generator model, of valuable mineral deposits in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, including Portugal, Kosovo, and Germany.

The Company currently holds nine exploration licenses in three European countries, including six in Portugal covering 3,821 km2, two in Kosovo covering 47 km2, and one in Germany covering 307 km2. Avrupa has three joint ventures, two in Portugal and one in Kosovo, including:

Avrupa is currently upgrading precious and base metal targets to JV-ready status in a variety of districts on their other licenses, with the idea of attracting potential partners to project-specific and/or regional exploration programs.

On behalf of the Board,

Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director

This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

