Verifi's Sara Craven Recognized as Female Executive of the Year & Woman of the Year in Technology

Verifi COO Recipient of Two Peer-Reviewed Awards for Excellence

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- ., the leading provider of payment and risk management solutions for card-not-present merchants, today announced that their chief operating officer, Sara Craven, has been awarded two prestigious Bronze Stevie awards. Craven is the recipient of the Female Executive of the Year - Business Products as well as Woman of the Year - Technology.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are the world's top honors for female entrepreneurs, executives, employees and the organizations they run. All individuals and organizations worldwide are eligible to submit nominations -- public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. The 2016 awards received entries from 31 nations and territories.

More than 1,400 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in more than 90 categories, including Entrepreneur of the Year, Executive of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year, among others.

"Sara's hard work and dedication have been integral to our mission to shape and transform the electronic payment and risk management fields," said Matthew Katz, CEO of Verifi. "The respect and recognition of one's industry peers is invaluable and we applaud Sara's ongoing dedication to Verifi and the industry we serve."

Nicknamed the Stevies (the Greek word for "crowned"), the awards were presented to winners during a gala banquet at the Julia Morgan Ballroom in San Francisco. More than 250 nominees and their guests attended.

"Each year we think the quality of achievements portrayed in Stevie-winning nominations couldn't possibly get any better, and each year the amazing women who are recognized in this program prove us wrong," said Michael Gallagher, Stevie Awards founder and president. "We are thrilled and humbled to be able to recognize so many outstanding women in the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and to share the stories of their achievement with the world."

Verifi previously received a Bronze Stevie Award for and a Bronze Stevie for The awards were judged and selected by a panel of more than 320 business executives nationwide.

Verifi, an award-winning provider of end-to-end payment protection and management solutions, was founded in 2005 to help merchants effectively manage the payments challenges they face every day. Verifi helps merchants safely, , and , as well as increase billings and . Our best-in-breed solutions and white glove support are trusted by a wide range of industries from emerging companies to the Fortune 500. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, we serve more than 13,000 accounts globally. For more information, visit: .

Stevie Awards are conferred in four programs: The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. A fifth program, the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, will debut this month. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at

