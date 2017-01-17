One of the Nation's Largest Community Colleges Builds Data Analytics Capacity to Support Student Success

Harper College partners with Civitas Learning to analyze and maximize the effectiveness of new student success initiatives

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- Harper College, one of the nation's largest community colleges, announced today a partnership with Civitas Learning designed to identify the practices and policies to best support its 35,000 students from enrollment to graduation.

Civitas Learning will power the College's new student success initiatives, supported by the federal Title III Strengthening Institutions grant program. Starting this semester, Harper College will launch a new series of initiatives that integrate holistic assessments, student advising, early warning systems, and academic interventions to ensure that all students receive individualized support throughout their academic career. The insights generated by the Civitas Learning platform will allow administrators to analyze data from across the institution to better understand the impact of these initiatives, making it easier to deploy the most effective interventions to students in need.

"Real-time, predictive analytics and the ability to better analyze complex trends are powerful tools to better understand the barriers our students face and what actions can be taken to optimize student success," said Patrick Bauer, Chief Information Officer at Harper College. "We are excited about our partnership with Civitas and look forward to leveraging the best in data science modeling."

In addition to generating institution-wide insights, Civitas Learning applications will provide advisors with individualized profiles for each student to better understand each student's strengths and areas of improvement to increase the quality of outreach and mediation.

"Behind every piece of data is a student with unique dreams and aspirations. By combining information from disparate and often disconnected data sets across campus, we can deliver the right information at the right time to help students reach those goals," said Dr. Mark Milliron, co-founder and Chief Learning Officer of Civitas Learning. "We saw that philosophy clearly demonstrated in Harper College's new student success initiatives, and we're excited to support their work."

Harper College joins a host of other grant recipients who have partnered with Civitas Learning to improve their student success efforts. For example, by leveraging the insights from a combination of Civitas Learning solutions to redesign advising and counseling around guided pathways, Austin Community College has seen an increase of retention by 7.3 percentage points. At the University of Central Oklahoma, administrators, faculty, and advisors use the insights surfaced to bolster student agency and non-cognitive aspects of learning.

Harper College is one of the nation's premier community colleges and one of the largest, serving more than 35,000 students annually in Chicago's northwest suburbs. The College's academic programs prepare students for rewarding careers and for transfer to four-year universities through a wide variety of associate degree and certification programs, advanced career programs, workforce training, professional development, continuing education classes, accelerated degree options for adults and developmental education programs. Under President Dr. Ken Ender, Harper has become a national leader in student success by increasing graduation, transfer and certificate completion rates, aligning the College's curriculum with high schools, training students for new economy jobs and implementing new accountability and transparency standards. For more information, visit .

Civitas Learning is the Student Success Platform for higher education. Our Student Insights Engine powers initiatives that dramatically improve student success.

Data tells us every day how students are doing and what they need most. Are you listening to their story? Our Student Success Platform leverages the most statistically rigorous technology in the market today to provide a clear view of the current and future state of your institution and students. Faculty, administrators and students are empowered to act with confidence and make the most of their time, energy and investment for the greatest good.

Today, our community includes more than 285 institutions reaching more than 6.5 million students worldwide. Together, we are working to help millions of more students learn well, finish strong, and go on to brighter futures and better careers. For more information, visit: .

