Early Childhood Education Pioneer Taps Education Technology Veteran as New President

Ashley Mathis appointed President at Teaching Strategies to expand the company's research-backed, award-winning resources into K-3 classrooms

(firmenpresse) - BETHESDA, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- Strategies, a leading developer of curriculum and assessment resources for early childhood educators, announced today the appointment of Ashley Mathis as President. Mathis will be responsible for advancing the organization's mission to provide high quality curriculum and assessment resources for children across the birth to third grade continuum.

"Ashley brings a wealth of experience establishing meaningful partnerships with educators and school leaders and building high-functioning, mission-oriented teams," said Kai-leé Berke, lifelong educator and CEO of Teaching Strategies. "She has already demonstrated incredible leadership here at Teaching Strategies, and we look forward to that being amplified in this role. Her understanding of this market and her ability to build meaningful partnerships with the field will have a strong impact in our organization and the larger early childhood education community."

In her new role, Mathis will oversee organizational growth, sales, customer success and support, and partnerships with states, districts, and early childhood providers. Mathis previously served as the company's Chief Revenue Officer and was responsible for partnerships with many of the nation's most innovative districts, Head Start grantees, and private childcare organizations.

Mathis has nearly two decades of experience working within education technology companies. Prior to joining Teaching Strategies, Mathis served in leadership positions at Discovery Education, where she led the company's customer success, sales and marketing efforts.

"Research shows that early childhood education, starting at birth through third grade, is the most critical time in a child's life. As both a mother and a professional in the field, I could not be more proud of the work we do at Teaching Strategies," said Mathis. "I'm looking forward to this new opportunity to lead an organization that remains deeply committed to the mission we were founded on: to develop high-quality resources that enable educators to inspire our children to be creative, confident thinkers."

A fifth-generation Washington, D.C.-area native, Mathis is the proud mother of two young children. Her appointment is effective January 2017.

Teaching Strategies provides the most innovative and effective curriculum, assessment, professional development, and family connection resources to programs serving children from birth through third grade. With ground-breaking solutions and a strong belief that a child's first 8 years form a critical foundation for school success, Teaching Strategies has been an advocate for the early education community for over 25 years. Teaching Strategies consistently expands their product offerings to include award-winning products like The Creative Curriculum® for Preschool and widely-adopted assessment solutions like GOLD by Teaching Strategies®. To learn why thousands of early childhood programs and many states choose to partner with Teaching Strategies to help ensure children's success in school and in life, visit .

