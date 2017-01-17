Nimble Storage Predictive Flash Platform Supports Cancer Research Initiative at Arizona State University

Deployment of Nimble Storage Predictive Flash Platform Speeds Innovation for Startups, Including Genomics Company Focused on Cancer Research

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- (NYSE: NMBL), the leader in predictive flash storage, today announced that the Startup Mill at Arizona State University is leveraging the Nimble Predictive Flash platform to support startup innovation. The ASU Startup Mill provides venture acceleration services to high-potential entrepreneurs in the university and throughout Arizona. The Nimble Predictive Flash platform will be available to early-stage companies embarking on cutting-edge research, including a cure for cancer.

"Through the Startup Mill, ASU supports incredible innovation that could fundamentally change the world," said Varun Mehta, co-founder and vice president of product operations at Nimble Storage. "It is gratifying to see our Predictive Flash arrays deployed to speed innovation that can save lives. Our solution helps startups process extremely complex datasets quickly and more efficiently so they can scale their vision."

Nimble Storage first began its engagement with ASU in conjunction with the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), a non-profit organization focused on developing earlier diagnostics and smarter treatments. The processing of raw sequence data can be demanding on both compute resources and storage, requiring rapid access to data from a highly-available source. Several of the companies in the Startup Mill work with similarly demanding data processing tasks, but lack the capital resources needed to build the requisite IT infrastructure.

Startup Mill companies will now be able to leverage a fully-loaded Adaptive Flash array to help take their ideas from genesis to production. The array is equipped with 8TB cache along with a partially populated all-flash shelf, equating to about 600 raw terabytes. With the Nimble Adaptive Flash array, Nimble has created an on-premise cloud so additional research scientists can access this private cloud held by ASU at a lower cost.

"The companies we work with are delivering groundbreaking research and ideas that could shake up entire industries and ideologies," said Jay Etchings, director of operations, research computing - high performance computing at Arizona State University. "However, as early-stage startups, getting cost-effective IT infrastructure in place to support this work can be a costly endeavor that many cannot afford to undertake. Nimble's Adaptive Flash arrays help our companies focus on putting their expertise to use to solve some of today's most pressing issues rather than the supporting infrastructure."

For more information on Nimble Storage Adaptive Flash storage solutions, please visit .

Follow Nimble Storage on Twitter:

Follow

Visit the

Nimble Storage (NYSE: NMBL) is the leader in predictive flash storage solutions. Its predictive flash platform gives users the fastest, most reliable access to data. By combining predictive analytics with flash storage, IT teams radically simplify their operations. More than 9,450 customers across 50 countries rely on Nimble to power their businesses, on-premise and in the cloud. For more information, visit and follow us on Twitter: (at)nimblestorage.

Nimble Storage, the Nimble Storage logo, CASL, InfoSight, SmartStack and NimbleConnect are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nimble Storage. Other trade names or words used in this document are the properties of their respective owners.

Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to access, excellence and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. As the prototype for a New American University, ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.

Natassia Culp



408-240-8265





Elaine Gaudioso

408-240-8276





More information:

http://www.nimblestorage.com/



PressRelease by

Nimble Storage

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/17/2017 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 518042

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Nimble Storage

Stadt: SAN JOSE, CA





Number of hits: 2



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease